July 22, 1920
Ten carloads of coal have been ordered by W.L. Saunders, of the Cummer-Diggins Co., for local people who have been unable to obtain a supply of fuel. While some of this has been taken by local industries the bulk is for merchants or domestic use. The lumber company is not in the fuel business and does not deliver coal. It merely will buy coal, by the carload, at a price to be laid down here. No one wanting less than a car can be accommodated.
July 22, 1970
"I'm just gonna' hang my head and cry," said Donald Mason, city manager, after he received word Wednesday afternoon of the results of Cadillac's "Were You Counted" effort. Robert McWilliams, deputy director of the Detroit regional office of the U.S. Bureau of the Census, informed Mason that only 96 out of the 233 names submitted early this month were confirmed as actually not having been counted in the original U.S. Census headcount in April. "That only brings us up to 9,928 or 72 less than the 10,000 mark," Mason lamented. Apparently many of those who thought they were missed in the original 1970 Census were counted by means of "last resort" information from neighbors, Mason said. Even though it seems the city may not reach the "prestigious goal" of 10,000 Mason said the additional 96 people should mean at least $1,200 in annual income for the city from state revenues. A city-hired crew conducted the weeklong door-to-door canvass to doublecheck the preliminary figures released by the Census Bureau, indicating the city's population dropped from the 1960 official count of 10,112 to 9,832. City officials had earlier predicted a 1970 increase in local population, some projecting as high as 12,000. Then, after the disappointing announcement of preliminary figures, showing the city with 280 less persons than the previous census year, officials requesting a recount for the city. A reply from the Census Bureau officials indicated they were not convinced of an inaccurate census or boundary problems. However, a city-conducted "Were You Counted" campaign was approved by city commissioners.
July 22, 1995
A jury deliberated 40 minutes before deciding the owner of a Cadillac adult bookstore is not guilty of selling obscene material. The two-woman, four-man jury in Wexford County District Court announced its verdict in the trial of Richard Joseph Olsafsky, owner of Mitchell Street News and Video. Olsafsky, 43, of Farmington Hills faced up to one year in jail and a $100,000 fine on the misdemeanor obscenity charge. "The prosecutor charged him, but he didn't prove he was guilty of those charges," said Lewis Estes, the lone juror granting interviews. "After those instructions ... whew ... we thought there was reasonable doubt under those instructions." Estes, a Cadillac resident, said jurors initially held different views about Olsafsky's guilt. "It wasn't unanimous at first," he said. "But after we started talking about it ..." The verdict followed two days of testimony. During that time, jurors also viewed two pornographic videos totaling 3 1/2 hours. Judging whether those videos were obscene or not was one issue jurors were able to eliminate, Estes said. "We thought the evidence didn't show (Olsafsky) was guilty of selling the stuff — we talked about that first, so we didn't have to talk about the videos," he said. The law states a shareholder in a corporation is not responsible for criminal actions of that corporation unless he personally took part in a criminal act, said Gregory Lord, one of Olsafsky's attorneys. The jury agreed. That made it unnecessary to deliberate whether the videos jurors viewed were obscene, Estes said. "Personally, I found them boring," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.