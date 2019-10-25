Oct. 25, 1919
That the entire state was aroused by the recent Yuma boy beating case is evident from letters that Sheriff Christoffersen is receiving. Friday he received a typical communication from an officer of an Owosso furniture factory offering a home for little Russel Walker, the 9-year-old boy from Coldwater who was horse-whipped by Joe Clark, who is held to Circuit Court. The Owosso manufacturer wants to know more particulars of the case, including the court officials concerned. He also inquiries as to whether anyone gave Clark bail. “I am desirous of giving this boy some substantial assistance,‘ writes the Owosso man, “and am wondering if being in a good home and having school advantages would be agreeable to those interested in Cadillac.‘ The clipping of an Owosso newspaper article concerning the case closes: “The rest of the state will watch the proceedings of this case in the hope that the presiding judge and prosecuting attorney who have the case in hand, will see to it that an example is made of this man Clark, which it is hoped may prove a warning to others who may be tempted to allow their ugly temper to seek expression on the person of a helpless child.‘
Oct. 25, 1969
The Cadillac Fire Department was called to the Malcomb Tear property on East 46 Mile Road at 2:15 p.m. Friday. Firemen reported that a one and a one-half story frame hunting shack was destroyed in the blaze. Firemen added that there was no known cause for the fire.
Oct. 25, 1994
The firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze that left severe smoke and heat damage to a Cadillac residence. The Cadillac Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on 44 1/2 Road at 10:25 p.m. Monday, said Lt. Mike Baker. Firefighters battled the fire for more than an hour before it was under control, he said. “It was a good save by the guys,‘ Baker said. The fire started in either the chimney or wood stove, located on an outside wall of the home. The fire spread inside the walls and into the roof, Baker said. The blaze was contained to just one room in the home, Baker said.
