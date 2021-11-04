Nov. 4, 1921
Scores were unable to obtain seats last evening at the first showings of “The Old Nest” at the Lyric Theatre. The first show was crowded long before the time for starting and the crowd formed in line early for the second exhibition. A barrier was placed across the entrance to keep the throng from rushing the lobby and foyer of the house. The film is one that should be seen by everyone — young or old. The action revolves around the home and shows the emotions of the parents, and especially the mother, as the children grow up and leave. The play is filled with human interest and as all stages in the growth of a family are portrayed there is a phase that coincides with the memories and experiences of every person. There are two girls and four boys in the family, all of different ages and dispositions. One by one they leave. Death takes the first one; the next is driven from home by an irate father after theft has been proven. This one makes good in later life and returns to the home fire-side. The girls grow up and marry, the boys pursue varied occupations that keep them too busy to come home or remember the mother’s birthday anniversaries. Manager Victor Kennedy is to be commended on the class of films he is bringing to Cadillac and “The Old Nest” is one of the best and most wholesome plays that has been seen here in a long time. An orchestra from Big Rapids, augmented by local musicians, furnish the special incidental music for the piece and a local male quartet sing several selections off-stage for certain scenes.
Nov. 4, 1971
What is hoped will be the initial effort in getting trees planted throughout the city by local residents will be launched Saturday when members of the Exchange Club will plant the first of 150 silver queen hybrid maples near the lakeshore. Tree planting chairman Raymond Carrie said it is hoped this project will encourage other individuals and groups to undertake similar projects in other areas of the city where trees have been taken out due to their age and/or condition, leaving a “bare spot.” Saturday, the work will begin along the north side of West Chestnut Street, westward from Lake Street toward Linden Street, Carrie said. Plans also call for putting in some of the 150 trees on the west side of Lake Street, across from the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library. Carrie said the silver queen hybrid maple has no seed pod and does not create a “nuisance.” The young plants will be six to eight feet in height, he added.
Nov. 4, 1996
The next McCauley Caulkin; hopefully not. A birthday weekend may just turn into a dream come true for 8-year-old Jacob Barnett, of Cadillac. He is one of about 15 children called back to read a script and for an interview for the planned movie “Home Alone III.” Barnett, who has no acting experience, was picked for the second interview from about 3,000 hopefuls in Chicago Sunday. “There were 3,000 kids that tried out for it, it was unbelievable,” said Denise Barnett, Jacob’s mother. “There were kids everywhere.” “It was pretty cool,” Jacob said. “I was a little nervous.” Many of the hopefuls had a familiar face. “A lot of kids looked exactly like McCauley Caulkin, but a littler version, but they got booted,” Denise said. “That is not what they were looking for.” Jacob is trying out of the part of “Alex,” “Kevin’s” brother. Kevin was played by McCauley Caulkin in the first two “Home Alone” movies. The third grader at Franklin Elementary School was preparing for today’s reading by watching a tape of “Home Alone.” “He is trying to see what Kevin’s brother acts like for the interview, Denise Barnett said. An acting career, or summer job, was not on Jacob’s mind before his father, Bill, saw an ad in a newspaper. Bill suggested Denise they take their family to Chicago for the weekend as part of a birthday weekend for Jacob, who celebrated his birthday Friday. “Initially, I thought ‘this is crazy,’” Denise said. “It was supposed to be a birthday weekend but it has turned out to be an extended stay. It is pretty exciting.” The casting call is being held at the Summerfield Suites Hotel in downtown Chicago. When the Barnetts were going back up to their room Sunday after Jacob’s first interview they were asked a question they hadn’t expected. “The bellman asked if we had an agent,” Denise said. “We told him ‘just his father at this point.’ It is really exciting, but if this is as far he gets, that’s OK.” In the script Jacob will be reading today, “Alex,” who is 10, is sick and talking with his older sister “Karen.” Playing the part of an older person does not appear to be a problem for Jacob. “Though Jacob is just 8, he is very tall and very mature. That is why they picked him for Alex,” Denise said. “The casting director said he was impressed with Jacob.” Though Jacob is a little nervous about the reading today, he is not expected to be able to remember his lines. “They just want to see him read the lines with expression,” Denise said. The reading caught the Barnetts off guard. When Jacob was called back, his father had to return to Cadillac. The problem was they only had one car. “My husband had to rent a car to get home,” Denise said.
