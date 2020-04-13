April 13, 1920
The Parent-Teachers Association may be formed at the meeting of the Penelopean Club this week. The club has been asked to sponsor such an organization and it will come up at the regular meeting Tuesday at 2 p.m. Two Traverse City women will be present to explain the workings of such an organization. That city has a most successful association and the speakers have an intimate acquaintance with its workings. Mr. McGee has ordered school dismissed in time to allow all teachers to attend. The club urges that every parent come out and hear the matter discussed and if necessary state their position on the subject. The association has been found a very effective working basis for teachers, parents and pupils in other schools and should be a benefit in Cadillac. A musical program will be given by Mrs. Clarence Williams and Mrs. M.J. Martin.
April 13, 1970
“MB-3‘ are the magic letters. It signifies better service for all Cadillac area residents, according to Cadillac Post Office officials, who are making plans in conjunction with a nationwide emphasis. Raymond K. Hilton, foreman of mails, and John F. Long, clerk, have been designated as co-chairman for the three-week local “Mail by Three‘ campaign. Long explained that the project is intended to stress the importance of having outgoing mail at the post office by 3 p.m. in order to ensure the quickest arrival at its destination. “About 70% of the outgoing mail comes through here between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m., when businesses and firms close their offices for the day or when people are finished with the day’s work,‘ he noted. What is known to post office personnel as the “five o’clock crunch‘ causes difficulties and more chances of errors in sorting and preparing out-of-town mail in time for the Highway Post office vehicle’s scheduled runs.
April 13, 1995
As flames roared 40 feet into the night sky, consuming his garage and workshop, builder Roy Nichols was able to grab some perspective. After all, no one was hurt, and he was able to save his mint 1978 Corvette. “What are you going to do?‘ Nichols said through a grin. “I could get all excited about it, but that wouldn’t accomplish too much. Hopefully insurance will take care of it.‘ Nichols said he isn’t sure what started the blaze that was reported about 9:30 p.m., but suspects his woodstove.
