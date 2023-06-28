Today in history: passenger boat for Cadillac will recall three steamboats of 20 years ago

June 28, 1933
Christening of a new motor-driven launch at the city dock on the Fourth of July should revive memories of berrying parties on the shores of Lake Mitchell and picnics and dances at Idlewild for Cadillac persons who were living here in the Gay 90s, for the launch will be the first to carry passengers on schedule since the days of the “Westover,” “W.G. Randall” and the “Peacock.” These boats, run by Charles B. Snow and his stepson, R.T. Bechtel, took many picnickers to Idlewild and berrying parties through the canal over to Lake Mitchell. They were all steamers, however, and the boat to be put into passenger service on the lakes next Tuesday is a launch, somewhat smaller than the “W.G. Randall” and carrying about 10 more passengers than the “Peacock,” which had a capacity of 25. The name chosen for the new boat is “Top O’ Michigan” and was suggested to its owner by the proximity to Cadillac of Michigan’s point of highest altitude, a topographical fact not publicized in the days of steamers on Lake Cadillac. The launch has been built in Ithaca by Carl J. Stanton, who has had boat experience in Florida, and decided to bring his family here this summer and put a passenger boat on the lakes. It is 10 feet wide and 32 feet long, equipped with life belts, fire protection devices and other safety equipment, and will run on a daily schedule during the summer, docking at the city dock and Park-of-the-Lakes. Trips may be made on Lake Mitchell also after a route has been charted. The boat is small enough to go through the canal, although it may be necessary to dredge it some. The old “Westover” was too large to go into Lake Mitchell since it could not get under the bridge. It carried 150 passengers.
June 28, 1973
The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent pornography decision has been described as “opening a can of worms” but it appears more like the court has opened a “Pandora’s Box” of confusion. The high court’s ruling last week, in effect, gave each of 50 individual state legislatures the right to set its own obscenity and pornography standards. Some are saying it could lead to censorship by the government of all printed and filmed matter. Still others maintain it’s a step in the right direction toward controlling smut. Neither side as yet is sure how far the effects of the decision will reach. Robert Goodrich, owner of the Robert Emmett Goodrich Corp. based at Grand Rapids and the Cadillac Drive-In Theater, was hesitant to give any opinions until a case reverted to the Michigan Supreme Court has been decided. Goodrich owned eight such drive-in theaters, and the one in Cadillac has been the subject of protest by several Cadillac citizens. “It doesn’t affect me at the drive-in,” Goodrich said. “I have never played anything in the world close to pornography there. In three years I have played no more than three or four X-rated films.” Rev. Eugene Furr, pastor of Bethel Chapel at Cadillac and chief organizer of the citizens who have marched against Goodrich’s theater, feels he has some ammunition now and is making plans. “I am dead set against pornography, and I feel the ruling will help a great deal,” Furr said. Carl Smith, owner of Smith’s News Agency in Cadillac for the past four and one-half years, had his own ideas regarding the decision. “I just don’t think it’s right,” he said. “Of course I’m not really involved in it. I control most of it myself and I have never handled any hard-core pornography.” Smith’s store, particularly a section of popular books and magazines leaning toward sex, has also been the object of question by some citizens.
June 28, 1998
Local builders are on schedule with construction of the $6.08 million U.S. 131 bypass project first phase around Cadillac. Now they are hoping to win more of the total $76 million project. “Two of the bridges are near completion,” said Fred Marger of D.J. McQuestion and Sons Inc. of LeRoy. “They’ll be driving piling on the third bridge, on M-55, soon.” M-55 overpass east of town reopens in October. The LeRoy company underbid its closest competitor by $100,000 to win the first phase. Engineering estimates on the work, which includes a Crosby Road and a Thirteenth Street Bridge, were $10.6 million. This portion of the project is set for October completion. Warm weather — rather than cold — slowed down part of a first phase operation for McQuestion. “When the weather warms up, weight restrictions go into effect on the roads and we couldn’t get the beams on,” said Marger. That hurdle has been met, however.
