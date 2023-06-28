Today in history: passenger boat for Cadillac will recall three steamboats of 20 years ago

Pictured is a clip from the June 28, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “The chimney on the southeast corner of the old section at Lincoln School apparently has a ‘lean’ in it and the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education is seeking some expert advice relative to its safety. A Traverse City firm recommended the upper portion be taken off and a new cap be installed. A local firm is ‘looking’ into the project and will also check the chimney needs of the boiler system before a final decision is made.”