Feb. 10, 1970
A slow start for the voting on the proposed city income tax issue got under way at 7 a.m. today with only 11% of the city’s registered voters casting their ballots on the issue before them. The issue before the voters is to accept or reject a method to provide added income for the city by taxing city residents 1% of their earnings while taxing non-residents working in the city one-half of 1% of their earnings. A report from City Clerk John Weed’s office showed that voters were taking their time reaching the polls at noon today. “It’s too bad we couldn’t have held the election Monday,‘ stated City Manager Donald Mason. He was referring to the change in the weather from bright sunny skies to the grey cloudy ones that greeted voters today. The City Clerk’s office shows 4,664 voters registered for a city election. As of noon only 11% of the voters had cast their ballot.
Feb. 10, 1995
Paul McMullen, a standout athlete at Cadillac High School, is currently the top-ranked American indoor miler. “I’m first right now, but people improve every week,‘ McMullen said. “Every week it changes and that helps keep everything in perspective. I may be first for only seven days. That’s why I keep working hard and try and run faster.‘ McMullen, a senior at Eastern Michigan University, recently ran a 3:57.34 mile at the Meyo Mile held at Notre Dame. The time moved him to the top as an American-born miler. It was also the fifth-fastest time for a collegian and third fastest by an American-born collegian. It was also the 48th fastest indoor mile in history.
