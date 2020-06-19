June 20, 1970
A record low was set for Cadillac Friday night when the temperature dipped to 32 degrees. The previous low was in 1947 when the temperature dropped to 34 degrees. Did somebody mention summer? It's due to arrive Sunday at 2:43 p.m. but it's getting an awfully cold reception in Michigan today. A cold high pressure area descended on the state during the night, driving temperatures down to record lows in some places. Pellston recorded 32 degrees at 5 a.m., a new low mark breaking the old low record of 35 set on June 20, 1952. Lansing also had a new low — 40 degrees. Detroit had a low of 43 during the night, equaling the mark set for a June 20 in 1914. The U.S. Weather Bureau said summer won't suffer such indignities when it arrives Sunday, but there's no real hot time awaiting its arrival. The forecast was for somewhat warmer temperatures with possibilities of thundershowers and temperatures in the mid-70s for the Lower Peninsula and the low 70s for the Upper Peninsula.
June 19, 1995
Paul McMullen wasn't about to let an opportunity pass him. The Cadillac native won the men's 1,500 meter run at the USA Championships in Sacramento, beating heavy favorite Steve Holman in a race that crawled out of the blocks. "Nobody wanted to take the lead," McMullen said. "I decided I would take it out since it was going really, really slow. We were almost ready to stop." When McMullen jumped to the head of the pack in the first 400 meters of the race the California crowd started to boo. "They were getting a little antsy, they were extremely critical of the slow pace," McMullen said. "They were very loud — I could hear them." The first 400 meters dragged through a 66 second clip, slower than the women's race. McMullen took the crowd's suggestion and upped the pace to 60 seconds through the second lap, making a 2:06 split in the first half of the race. "I was real comfortable and didn't mind leading," McMullen said. "When things picked up I wanted to be able to string people out. If someone was going to take over I was not going to be totally jumped and not shocked to have a change of pace." The crowd quieted as McMullen led through the 800-meter mark. With about 600 meters to go Holman, who won a mile race earlier in the week with a time of 3:52.89, paced McMullen for the lead. Brian Hyde also paced McMullin as the pace picked up to 55 seconds for the next 400 meters. "I was ready for them," McMullen said. "There was pretty strong head wind and when they pulled in front it was like a breath of fresh air. I was able to draft off both of them. Through the bell lap I took a deep breath and told myself, 'Paul, relax and start to build momentum,'" he said. "When they came flying down the backstretch I was still drifting off them and they were working a lot harder than me now." In the final 200 meters it looked like McMullen was boxed out of the race. He was being passed on the outside by Erik Nedeau while Holman held onto first and Terrance Herrington was third. As Holman led the pack around the final corner he pulled off to the outside of the second lane to hold off Hyde and Herrington, who were closing in. McMullen saw a hole. "It left a gaping hole on the inside and I took full advantage of it," McMullen said. "I took the most direct route to the finish line. Everyone sprinted and I hauled right down the pike. It was like a gift from heaven." McMullen and Hyde both finished with a time of 3:43.90. McMullen wasn't sure who the winner was and went over to Hyde to congratulate him on a great race. "When they came over to me and asked how to spell my name and put it on a piece of paper I knew I won," McMullen said.
