Jan. 21, 1931
131 Paved Highway Association came into being in Cadillac Monday afternoon when over 60 representatives of eight counties bordering on U.S. 131 and M-131 gathered here to discuss plans for continuing these two routes as a paved way, and to use their influence in having some nine or 11 miles of contemplated new road in Antrim County built hard surface instead of gravel as called for in present plans of the state highway department. After partaking of a luncheon at The Northwood and enjoying a social time together the gathering was called to order by Hon. Perry F. Powers, president of the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce. In sounding the keynote of the meeting he stated that the purpose of the gathering in furthering a paved way program is not a sectional matter but one of value to the entire state, and that all interested in good roads in Michigan should so think of all efforts on behalf of the four main north and south trunk line roads of the state. In referring to the proposed short new section of gravel road to be built Mr. Powers pointed out that 131 from the Indiana line north to Mackinac would be referred to as a hard surface and gravel road and that the entire route would thus be discriminated against in future years by out-state tourists as well as others going up through Michigan. Mr. Powers also took occasion to show the importance the state highway department should place in making the road a through one from Fife Lake direct to Petoskey and not make a cut-off from Fife Lake corners to U.S. 31 north of Traverse City. He pointed out that the present route from the Indiana state line to Mackinac City is 50 miles shorter than the proposed detour and that said detour would only over tax an already burdened U.S. 31.
Jan. 21, 1971
Two Cadillac men collected awards from the Cadillac Jaycees Wednesday night in recognition of their contributions to the community and strong belief in the Jaycee program. Hubert Ransom was named Honorary Jaycee, an annual award, and James Clark received the local chapter's first annual Boss of the Year honor. The awards were presented during the Jaycees' annual Bosses Night dinner event. Richard M. Gillett, president of Old Kent Bank and Trust Co. of Grand Rapids and keynote speaker, talked about the nation's economic growth during the 1960s and forecast development in the coming decade. Mayor Ronald Wilson listed several definitions of "boss," quoting the dictionary as his source of information. Clark, owner of Clark's Store and Cochrane's in Cadillac, was cited as Boss of the Year, and received the chapter's first plaque award in the category. Several Jaycees and their guests Wednesday night were wearing early growths of beards or mustaches in preparation for next summer's Centennial of the city, and Jan Blick quipped to those who came from out of town that Cadillac was not becoming a "community of bearded hippies." Blick announced the Honorary Jaycee award to Ransom and sketched Ransom's history of community service to the city. Ransom said the honor paid to him was especially significant since it was made by men who know what public service is and who are in the forefront of public service to the local community.
Jan 21, 1996
A property owner in the Cadillac industrial park has hired an investigator to help fight a property tax assessment that would help pay for operation of a groundwater cleanup plant. Another property owner has appealed his assessment to the city council. James Johnson, attorney for the Mitchell Corporation, said the investigator was hired to obtain information for a circuit court challenge to the special assessment. "We've been having investigators look into past transactions, looking at relationships between parties and lawsuits and some personal actions," he said. "We're drawing from that information to formulate the next legal action." Johnson would not give further details. "Because some of these things are potentially volatile, I think it would be irresponsible on my part to make statements outside the scope of the court," he said. Johnson said he planned to issue a formal statement next week, as "an open letter to the citizens of Cadillac." Johnson has also filed an appeal with the state Tax Tribunal. Mitchell Corp. faces an assessment of about $38,000 per year for vacant buildings and about 20 acres of land in the industrial park. That is the largest assessment for cleanup operations. Bruce Loper, a Cadillac educator who bought the former Northernaire Plating Company property at a state tax sale, also faces an assessment at the higher of two rates for the cleanup. Almost 12 acres of land that once belonged to Northernaire are assessed a total of about $22,000 per year. The higher assessment is based on the city’s decision that his property is on a “Potentially Responsible Party‘ list, meaning former owners contributed to the area pollution. Loper filed his appeal based on a provision of the assessment ordinance that allows an owner to ask that a property designated as a PRP be reclassified as a non-PRP and pay a lower rate. “I am not a party who has polluted, does pollute or will ever pollute,‘ Loper said. “I don’t even litter — anything.‘
