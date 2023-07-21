Today in history: pavements in Cadillac 'explode' under intense heat

July 21, 1923
Under the terrific heat that has prevailed generally during the last few weeks, certain types of pavements have been “exploding” with uncomfortable frequency, throwing huge slabs of concrete and paving blocks high in the air and often endangering lives of pedestrians and motorists. A section of the pavement on the North Boulevard “blew up” during the hot spell last month, one section rising about two inches above the adjoining section. The rise is still there, the contraction not being sufficient to pull the stone block into place. This phenomenon is rare enough to make an explanation interesting, and a remedy worthwhile, the latter from a safety standpoint alone, to say nothing of public economy. It is only the “rigid” type of pavement that “explodes.” Rigid types are limited to concrete pavements and to block pavements in which the interstices between the blocks are filled with what is known as cement grout. The grout clings to the blocks and sets up even harder than concrete, and the result is a slab just as rigid as a plain concrete pavement. In these types of pavements there is little or no room for expansion, that irresistible force brought about by intense heat. Even where expansion joints are provided at intervals, rigid pavements have been known to “blow up.” The heat expands the rigid slab. In those cases where expansion is not held in compression, there is only one direction in which this force can expend itself, and that is upward. Pedestrians or motorists in the immediate vicinity are in more or less danger. This is one of the reasons why engineers are more and more specifying flexible instead of rigid surfaces. In brick or stone block surfaces this is brought about by the use of asphalt between the units. This bituminous material absorbs expansion and permits contraction without “explosions” or cracked and crumbled surfaces. Such engineering design also allows for the upward thrust of a freezing subgrade and for the continuous swelling and shrinking of the earth’s surface under the influence of moisture and drought.
July 21, 1973
The defense in the Plamondon-Blazier trial argued this morning for the presentation for all tape recordings made by prosecution witness Uwe Wagner and also for immunity for its witnesses in Circuit Court. Circuit Court Judge William Peterson said he would rule on the tape recording request later today after consultation with both sides. He said he had no authority to grant immunity to defense witnesses. Lawrence (Pun) Plamondon, 27, and Craig Blazier, 22, both members of the Rainbow People’ party, are on trial for extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and criminal usury in regard to an alleged narcotics transaction with Uwe Wagner of Beulah. Defense attorney Hugh “Buck” Davis asked for the recordings Wagner made to the police because the information they contained could influence his defense. Davis argued for the tapes to find out exactly what Wagner has told police and to compare those tapes with testimony Wagner has already given. He was hampered, said Davis, because any witness he called could testify to drug-related activities in regard to Wagner and could be liable for prosecution. “Any person we call may in fact be subjected to criminal prosecution from an already prepared investigation,” he said. Davis made his request for immunity because of this and also because Wagner was testifying to dealing in drugs and would not be admitting it if his attorneys thought he would be persecuted for his testimony. Assistant Attorney General John Wilson argued he was only interested in the extortion charges and wasn’t interested in prosecuting anyone for drugs. “I’m not concerned with what Wagner told,” he said. “It’s narrowed down to what Wagner said about Blazier.”
July 21, 1998
A local manufacturing company has been strong-armed. Cadillac Fabrication employees Dean Martinez and Larry Sinkler both won trophies for an arm wrestling competition at the LeRoy Razzasque Days recently. Martinez, 32, placed first in his weight class while Sinkler, 19, placed second in his. “Working for the company keeps you shape,” said Martinez, who has worked at Cadillac Fabrication for about six years. “But it’s not all muscle, it’s experience too.” Martinez said this is the sixth time he’s won the competition since 1988 and convinced Sinkler to join the competition. “He asked me and it sounded like a good idea,” Sinkler said. “He didn’t have to really talk me into it.” Sinkler said he will try an arm wrestling competition again but will probably prepare more in the future. He said tips from Martinez helped him out this time around. “I just went at the last minute this time,” Sinkler said. “I will practice more next time.” Martinez is an arm wrestling veteran and said there are a lot of techniques that he learned in 10 years of competitions. He said he plans to try more statewide tournaments in the future.clamphere@cadillacnews.com
