Today in history: Pedestrian from California here on long hike

Aug. 16, 1923
Nell Walker, which she insists is her real name despite the almost too appropriateness, is in Cadillac today on her walking jaunt around the world. Miss Walker hails from Los Angeles. She left her home city in January to hike across the United States and part of Canada before embarking for Europe where she will walk through the principal countries, then go through Asia and the Orient, Australia and Hawaii, before returning to California. The woman pedestrian carries a pack, similar to those carried by the troops in the World War, although weighing but one-third as much. She is dressed in khaki and wears stout walking shoes. She carries an umbrella tent which she uses for shelter wherever she happens to be when night overtakes her. “I have no schedule,” said Miss Walker in response to a question. “I travel when and where the trail beckons. I have made as much as 25 miles in one day all on foot, but usually I get lifts from kind motorists which helps me on my way.” The woman walker carries a camera and takes pictures all along the way. She expects to have scenes from every capital in the world before she completes her trip, which she estimates will take her five years. She carries a motion picture film of the first part of her journey and she will show this in a local theatre tonight, lecturing on the picture.
Aug. 16, 1973
At the regular meeting of the Mesick Board of Education Monday, it was agreed to hire Ralph Lumbard of Harrietta to construct rest rooms at the athletic field. Hopefully these facilities will be completed in time for use during the coming football season. A discussion was held on the need for part-time custodial help to clean the five portable classrooms. Tax levy rates for the 1973-74 school year were set as the same as for last year. Fourteen voted mills for operation and three mills for debt retirement will be in force. The board agreed to keep tuition rates as low as possible although no exact fees were set. Supt. Richard Nuss and Principal Andrew Wuotila reported on an inspection tour they took with Department of Natural Resources forester Joe Fields to the school forest to look over salable timber. No plans were made to sell the timber at this time, it was reported. The board agreed to permit the Gideon’s to distribute Bibles to the fifth graders each year. The board negotiation team reported that regular meetings are being held with the teachers, but nothing definite has been settled as far as salary or fringe packages.
Aug. 16, 1998
Armed with a study identifying a critical need for affordable housing, a not-for-profit agency will construct a townhouse community to provide income-based rental and services. Mercy Housing Michigan was co-founded by the Grand Rapids Dominican Sisters and Sisters of Mercy-Detroit early this year. The 48-unit facility is to be built on a four-acre Pearl Street site. The number of units, said Mercy Housing Michigan President Mary Beth Sutton, Religious Sister of Mercy, is determined by the site. “We don’t want to overbuild,” said Sutton. Rent will be limited to 30% of individual income. Those qualifying, Sutton said, will be people earning 40, 50, or 60% of area median income. Wexford County median income, said Cadillac Director of Administrative Services Precia Emmons, is estimated at $19,900 per person, $22,700 for a two-person family, $25,550 for a three-person family unit and $28,400 for four. Those numbers are used in city applications for Community Development Block Grant job training funds. The qualifying population for CDBG grant money earns 51% or below the median income.
