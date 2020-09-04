Sept. 4, 1920
Cadillac this year will observe Labor Day more generally than in several years. Although there will be no celebration nor public observance of the day, next Monday will find a cessation of most lines of business for at least part of the day, and the retail stores will be closed for the entire day. The Cadillac schools will be open for registration and assignment but the regular programs will not begin until Tuesday. The local post of the American Legion will have an entertainment in the evening at the Elks Temple for its members. The first banquet of the fall season will be served at 6:30 p.m. and this will be followed by a boxing card of great merit. Prominent among the headliners in the boxing bouts will be "Bob" Robinson, champion of the Army of the Rhine; the youngest Wolgast; Micky Furry of Chicago, who claims to be in the class with Bob Robinson; and Jimmy Brady, of Detroit. Jimmy will meet Bud Christina of Buffalo at East Chicago tonight. Besides the boxing bouts there will be a couple of fast wrestling matches. The boxing bouts will be referred by Johnny Sheridan, the well-known local promoter, who trained Ad and Johnny Wolgast and gave them their ring start. The Park of the Lakes will have Fischer' Jazzadores for a dancing party Monday evening. The dance will begin at 9 p.m. and last until 1 a.m., so the Legion members can attend the banquet and afterward finish up the evening at the pavilion. The Rotary Club will lunch at the Great Lake Way Camp at 12:30 p.m. The Cadillac Country Club will hold a special tournament Monday afternoon and Chairman J.W. Harvey urges as large an attendance as possible for the holiday party.
Sept. 4, 1970
Approval of a special use permit for an animal burial ground in Cedar Creek Township was granted in a "left handed" manner Thursday night by the Wexford County Zoning Commission. Commissioners turned down a motion to deny the permit to James F. Willhite of Detroit. Zoning Commissioner Emil Comandella today said the permit would be issued on the assumption that failure of the denial constituted approval of the request. Willhite owns 58.61 acres in section 31 of Cedar Creek Township. He contracts with the city of Detroit for collection and disposal of the bodies of small pet animals. The motion to deny his request for a permit to bury the animal bodies on his land in Wexford County failed 3-2. Adjacent property owners can appeal the Commission's ruling before Willhite puts his plan into operation, Comandella said. The permit would be issued with a provision that any appeal would halt its effectiveness, pending a ruling by the Zoning Board of Appeals, he added. Restrictions on Willhite's operation would include a stipulation that the Wexford County Road Commission would not be subject to building or maintenance of roads to the property, and the operation will be inspected every three months by zoning and health officials. The permit is issued on a one year basis, renewable each year, Comandella added.
Sept. 4, 1995
While area highways proved fairly safe over the weekend, spectators at an area rodeo witnessed an incident that could have been deadly. Denver Hughston attempted to help a man who was "hung up" on a bull Friday night before a standing-room-only crowd at the Hughston Cow Camp north of McBain. The rider could not get his hand out of a rope, which is a common occurrence in rodeo work, Hughston said. Going to the rider's assistance, Hughston tried to get the bull to turn. The bull turned on Hughston instead. The bull threw him and then stood over him mauling him. Next the bull jumped and landed on Hughston's rib cage and ear. Hughston was taken to Mercy Hospital in Cadillac where he was treated for a broken rib and a torn up ear. Hughston made it back to the cow camp early Saturday morning and hobbled around the grounds the rest of the weekend. "I have been pretty lucky," Hughston said. "In the last four or five years I've had a broken thumb and a dislocated shoulder. That's pretty fortunate after being a bull fighter for 10 years." The rodeo has been growing in size and reputation for several years. This year it drew the biggest crowds and toughest bulls ever. As a result, there were more injuries to people involved in the rodeo. A cowboy was kicked in the head Saturday night. He was treated for a mild concussion. And another bull fighter was thrown that night, giving spectators a scare, Hughston said. "This was a rank pen of bulls, which means they are at the top end of the herd. They are better than we have ever had, but they can be more dangerous," Hughston said.
