Today in history: Peterson's first book due off the presses

Sept. 14, 1922
One of the favorite booths on the Fair Grounds is that in the floral hall in which are grouped the exhibits of the domestic science, manual training and art departments of the High School. Here are found excellent examples of woodworking skill, dressmaker’s and milliner’s art and specimens of the drawing and painting that are a part of the regular curriculum of the High School. The exhibit is crowded with excellent specimens of workmanship. Among the larger pieces are an oak chair made by Stewart Butler, 14 years old, of the ninth grade. Martin Taylor exhibits a large chest that is beautifully done. Floor lamps are shown as the product of Gordon Manke, David Bowlby and other boys. A stool made by Edward Price is considered the most difficult piece of work in the display. The legs of the stool were turned on a lathe guided by hand and all the legs are exact counterparts. A table lamp by Cyril Barrett is good. A.S. Taylor is the teacher of manual training. He teaches the boys to build furniture and the pieces from patterns which they draw for themselves to the proper scale. The boys also make their own stains for finishing. In the domestic science department, a row of beautiful gowns, lingerie and other girlish garments attest the skill of the nimble fingered students of the classes. Florence Bertholf shows the greatest versatility, having on display a modish tailored serge suit, the workmanship on which would easily be wroth $25. Florence also shows a pongee dress decorated in batik, which is a charming creation. Besides the dresses, Miss Bethel has a hat on display which she made in her school work. Another excellent specimen of millinery is the product of Miss Alice Johnson. Dresses made by a large group of girls are shown, the best being those of Misses Bertholf, Myrtle Sommers and Gayle Sylvester. A knicker suit by Miss Luella Gipe shows remarkable skill with the needle and is as good work as could be turned out by any man’s tailor. Marian Laidlaw is the teacher of the domestic science department and the art specimens were made under the direction of Miss Blanche Priest, who was art director last year.
Sept. 14, 1972
“The View from Courthouse Hill” by William R. Peterson of Cadillac is due to roll off the presses in about 10 days and will be available in local bookstores, the author reported to the Evening News late Wednesday. Peterson’s first in what he hopes to be a number of books dealing with the history of Wexford County and the City of Cadillac, is being published by Dorrance and Co. of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and will be printed there. “The View” deals with the settling of the county and the city and court battles for the county seat. Peterson said he is working on the second book which will tell of logging, railroading and newspapering in the county’s early days. At the present time, Peterson said he has “hopes” for a third book which would be about the life and times of the medical profession, court trials and sports through the years.
