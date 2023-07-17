Today in history: petition challenges rezoning of center site

Pictured is a clip from the July 17, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Dancing was at a minimum during Saturday’s Street Dance for the benefit of the Campus Life Teen Center, sponsored by the American Legion Post at Cadillac. Jerry Worden, chairman of the dance for the American Legion said 800 to 900 persons ventured around the area beside City Park during the five hour concert. Five bands donated their time to play for the dance. They included Dick Story and the Branders, Burke Swiger and the Rhythm Masters, Rocky Tulick and the Ichabod Cranes, Butch Harrold and the Nite Lites and Black Anny. No one seemed interested in dancing, but most everyone was listening. “We’re pretty happy with the turnout,” said Worden. “I think we will do it again next year.”