Today in history: petition challenges rezoning of center site

July 17, 1933
This week’s edition of the Pennsylvania News refers to the new freight house for Cadillac, announced Saturday in The Evening News. The article in part follows: Authorizations for three big construction jobs, a third track from Crestline, Ohio, to Toledo Junction, elimination of three grade crossings at Mansfield, Ohio, and the construction of a new freight house at Cadillac have been made by the board of directors, it was announced this week. The entire work will cost nearly half a million dollars and is part of the Pennsylvania’s program of improvements to provide still better transportation facilities. Cadillac’s new freight house, to be erected at a cost of $37,000, will give that city greatly improved freight facilities. The freight house will contain 2,280 square feet, with 3,360 square feet of office space. The platform, which is to be 240 feet long, will be covered. The new building will be located just north of North Street and will have tracks with a capacity of 11 cars. Work will begin on the building at once.
July 17, 1973
A petition reportedly containing 97 signatures and asking that rezoning not be allowed for a proposed Wexford County Human Resource Center near West Chestnut and Seneca streets was presented at the regular meeting of the Cadillac City Commission Monday night. The petition against rezoning was turned over to the planning commission which meets Monday. It asked that rezoning be denied to maintain the integrity of the neighborhood and to avoid traffic congestion. James Gibson, chairman of the Wexford County Board of Commissioners, reacted to the petition, saying “We have gotten this obstructionism all the way through.” Gibson minced no words, saying, “They (the city) are not too cordial to our plan.” He explained, “This is not a treatment center, this is an office building for administration with the possible exception of some school clinics. While we bought the land, more than we might need, we have no intention of utilize it all at this time,” Gibson said. The county has not as yet finalized the purchase, but “we are committed to buy that land,” said Gibson. He also noted the property is well worth the money. “This is typical of Cadillac,” said Gibson. “I feel they were misinformed about the building. If we moved this building to Manton, it (the city) would be suffering a $400,000 building loss.”
July 17, 1998
The grant funding Cadillac Area Public School teacher Brenda Wilson’s “The Compost Project” is from a new program inaugurated this year by Gov. Engler’s office. Called the NextDay Teacher Innovation Grants, the program is designed to support innovative use of available technology in Michigan classrooms. Engler representative John Truscott said the program is part of the governor’s campaign to advance the use of technology in Michigan schools. “The grants range in amount up to $10,000,” Truscott said, “and provide resources directly to the classroom the ‘NextDay’ so that information technology can impact student success.” The grant program itself was conducted entirely over the internet, from Engler’s introductory speech to teacher application to evaluation to award notification. A total of $602,000 in grants were awarded to 118 recipients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.