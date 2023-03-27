Today in history: petitions out to stop fluoridation in Cadillac

March 27, 1933
Faith in Cadillac and its financial institution was shown by the state banking department today when J.J. Veldman, cashier of the Cadillac State Bank, was named conservator. Further faith is evidenced by the fact that no outsider was brought in to run the affairs of the bank and that is reorganization will be under its present management with William L. Saunders, who is chairman of the board of directors. This is one of the few Michigan banks whose cashiers have so far been named conservators. It is stated that a plan for reorganization has already been advanced and Mr. Veldman is in Lansing today to get final instructions, W.L. Saunders and Henry Knowlton being with him. It is expected that with Mr. Veldman’s appointment as conservator these plans will be given immediate and careful consideration and that further details will be announced by Mr. Veldman within a few days. While the United Press dispatch from Lansing did not give any details as to plans to be worked out it is anticipated that the “trust fund” plans that have been in effect since the banking holiday was declared will be continued in both the savings and commercial departments so that both of these will be liquid at all times. As to when and for what percentages withdrawals will be allowed from funds placed in the bank prior to the bank moratorium no announcement has been made. It is very likely, however, that the same plan as has been stipulated by the state banking department for dozens of other state banks in Michigan will be carried out, withdrawals being allowed on the basis of the bank being able to liquidate from its funds in Detroit and Chicago banks as well as realizing on obligations owed to the bank.
March 27, 1973
A petition drive to force a vote of the people on adding fluoride to the city water system is “going well,” local members of the Michigan Pure Water Council said today. Petitions are being circulated by Mrs. Ralph Mahan, Mrs. Frank Mascio and Marjorie Jacobson. Mrs. Mahan said they plan to have them ready to be submitted to the Cadillac City Commission. Wording on the petitions would require the City Commission to “call an election as to whether or not fluoride in any form should be added to the Cadillac water system, pursuant to Act 346, Public Acts of 1968, section 2.” The petitions must contain signatures of qualified electors of the city of Cadillac equal in number to 5% of the total vote for secretary of state in the city in the last election in which that office was on the ballot. City Clerk John Weed said this would be about 161 signatures. Weed said he would request an official report from the county clerk on the basis of the Board of Canvassers report.
March 27, 1998
Recent episodes of drugs and weapons possession in area schools, as well as school-related suicides and the shooting at a junior high school in Jonesboro, Arkansas, should serve as a wakeup call to Michigan schools, says state Rep. John Gernaat (R-McBain). Gernaat said the Jonesboro shooting, which killed four children and a teacher and wounded 11, should prompt passage of a Republican-backed package of school safety bills. “The time for talk is over,” Gernaat said. “The time for action is now. Our children’s lives depend on it.” The Republicans’ “ABCs of School Safety” aims to ensure parents’ rights to safe, secure and well-disciplined classrooms, to protect students and teachers from violence and drugs; and to foster greater cooperation between parents, students, teachers, local law enforcement and state government.
