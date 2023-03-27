Today in history: petitions out to stop fluoridation in Cadillac

Pictured is a clip from the March 27, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “A 1,700 square foot addition to the Cadillac Country Club will house a new lounge and stairways to the locker rooms, a spokesman for the club said Monday. The current dining room will be enlarged, nearly doubling the seating capacity. The kitchen is being renovated and modernized and rest rooms are being added on the upper floor, the spokesman said.”