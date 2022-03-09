March 9, 1922
The high tension power line from Wellstone dam has been connected up and is ready to be energized but for the fact that one patrolman, a Mr. Keeler, from the Junction dam, cannot be located and as he has been working on the tower line since the interruption of service, it is feared he may still be too near the line for safety. The Consumers Company will not take a single chance with the lives of any of its employees, declared S.W. Webb, district manager, at Cadillac today, and until the line is absolutely clear beyond the possibility of a doubt, we will continue to use the local steam plant rather than the high tension line. Patrolman Keller was using the high tension line as a telephone system and had left a gap to which he attached a portable phone. He would report progress on this improvised circuit from time to time and when the line had been strung he called in that he had completed his work. The message was none too clear at the Wellston end of the line, however, and the force at the dam was not sure whether he said the connection had been made or would shortly be made. Cadillac reported the line clear on this end by a telegraph message to Grand Rapids which was relayed to Wellston and so far as the local situation is concerned, the current could be turned on at any time. The theory is that Mr. Keller, having worked day and night for two weeks, reported his work finished and left the line for a few days’ rest. Work is being pushed forward on the local service connections and homes are being connected in as fast as possible. Several new parts of the city will have lights tonight and it is hoped to have the boulevard system turned on tonight.
March 9, 1972
The Pine River Board of Education has agreed to retain its student dress code ... at least for the remainder of the school year. Officials from the Michigan branch of the American Civil Liberties Union, Bert Savage and Mrs. Ruth Lucas, spoke before the board and a host of students, parents and teachers Wednesday with the purpose of changing or abolishing the student dress code at the school. The ACLU members also presented the board with student petitions for “dropping the dress code from school rules” at the meeting in the school cafeteria. “We’ve had inquiries from a number of your students on this matter,” Mrs. Lucas told the board in explaining her presence. The ACLU is a volunteer organization consisting of a loose collection of groups in 50 states, Savage explained. The organization “defends liberties given in the Bill of Rights,” he said. The Michigan chapter of the ACLU has 10,000 members, he added. “I urge you to put the interests of education above all else,” Savage said. “They’re (the students) just trying to show their individuality ... sometimes the government tries to repress things ... all these (such as dress code requirements) are very small things and they don’t have anything to do with education.” he said. “We have rules for the purpose of teaching discipline,” a board spokesman countered. “This community deserves to have a dress code,” a member of the audience said. Many students were present at the meeting and were represented by a spokesman from the Pine River student council. After fielding a few more questions and comments from the audience, the board agreed that “the present code would be carried out for the balance of the 1971-72 school year,” Supt. Harvey Miller said. The terms of the school’s present dress and personal grooming guide call for: “Girls — Dress slacks and pant suits in good taste (no jeans), pant skirts and culottes of a moderate length, midis and maxis are considered appropriate school dress. Skirts should be of a “moderate” length and suitable for school appearance. Girls are not to wear Bermuda shorts or blue jeans in any form. Ill-fitting slacks, such as stretch ski slacks, will not be allows. Boys — Boys’ hair must be neat and well groomed. Hair should not be hanging over the ears, over the collar, or in the eyes. Sideburns should be square cut and not extend below the bottom of the ears. Boys must be clean shaven at all times. Beards and mustaches are not considered proper attire for school attendance and are deemed detrimental to the overall appearance of the student body. Shirts should be worn in the proper fashion, collars down and buttons fastened. Square-tailed shirts may be worn out; all others should be tucked in. Novelty sweat shirts or tee shirts are not considered appropriate dress. Trousers should be properly fitted and worn in an acceptable manner. Socks will be worn at all times. Steel heel plates are not to be worn on footwear.”
