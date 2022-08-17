Aug. 17, 1922
A bad automobile accident was averted when the infant son of Capt. Clifford of the Salvation Army turned the steering wheel on his father’s car and crashed over the curb into the residence of Bert Brown on Spruce Street. The machine was standing at the curb in front of the chapel on the steep Spruce Street hill. The youngster released the car and fortunately steered it across the Brown lawn. Had it gone down the hill it would have wrecked a store opposite the street or possibly crashed into a passing car on Mitchell. The speed a car would acquire on the hill would mean a terrific crash. A few feet to the left of the Brown residence, which was struck on the corner, would have hurled the machine into a pit back of the Big Four block.
Aug. 17, 1972
There is nothing of the sophisticate or presumptuous about Mrs. Robert Helsel of Lake City who is the only female ever to serve as a Missaukee County commissioner. Jessie Helsel admits proudly she is a farmer but is more reticent about her duties as commissioner other than, “Keeping the fellows straightened out!” At 62, Jessie is the oldest member on the board and her 14 years is the longest. She is vice chairman of the board, serves on the Claims Committee and the four-county Health Board. “They need a women’s opinion,” Jessie said. “One time they were paying 10 cents each to have clothes washed for the jail. At that time new ones only cost 10 cents apiece.” Jessie also saw the need for redecorating the sheriff’s home when there was a change in that office. She said, “The bedrooms upstairs in the sheriff’s residence wouldn’t have been so small if a woman had planned them. Men never consider things like that or redecorating.” “There is a real need for more woman in government,” Jessie said. She has a sensible view of woman’s liberation feeling women make fools of themselves when they join in radical demonstrations such as bra burning. She is strong in her belief that women should receive equal pay for equal work and often runs into cases where this point has to be argued. Jessie isn’t any more squeamish about speaking up for her beliefs than she is about chopping off a chicken’s head. Right now she is concerned about the increasing number of “do-gooders” who make demands through the commission on the county. She said, “I suppose they are all right but people are demanding too many services and not learning how to take care of themselves.”
Aug. 17, 1997
A proposed creative use of the internet could be a net gain for area students having trouble getting their high school diplomas. The Pine River School District has taken a lead position in the state to use the internet to educate students who have traditionally fallen through the cracks — medically-challenged, teen pregnancy, school truancy, expulsion due to behavioral problems/weapons, family at-risk students and home-schooled students. The district is seeking a waiver from the state that would allow it to count internet-educated students as it would in-school students. Pine River is projected to receive $5,659 in state and local funds per student in 1997-98. School officials are also seeking a companion $300,000 special projects grant that would be used to develop the software necessary to implement the program. If the waiver and grant are received, a portion of the funds would be used to pay a private company out of Grand Rapids, Education 2020, to supply students with the computers and set up the curriculum. “Lets say we have an unwed mother who is 20. With her schedule, she would not have traditionally been able to have an opportunity to attend classes,” said Lon Schneider, Pine River’s school superintendent. “This way she can pick up core classes any time she is free.”
