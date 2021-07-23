July 23, 1921
Sheriff Nixon has begun work on what he considers the most unpleasant duty of his office, rounding up the unlicensed dogs. Killing a family pet doesn’t appeal to Mr. Nixon but such a large number of dog owners have failed to comply with the time limit for getting the tags that the sheriff anticipates several weeks’ work. Tags for females are $6, males, $3, and other animals, $2. Rather than kill the dogs the sheriff will furnish tags in cases where owners are prepared to procure licenses at once. One provision of the dog law which the sheriff finds is generally unknown is that providing that no such animal, even if licensed, are privileged to run at large from sunset to sunrise. Any such animals may be killed. The provision was made to protect sheep but also applies to animals in the city as well as the country and any dog at large in Michigan during the hours of darkness is violating the state law.
July 23, 1971
Plans for a $1 million industrial park for Cadillac were unveiled today at a luncheon honoring industrialists. The park will be situated between 13th Street, Leeson Avenue and 8th Avenue in the northwest sector of the city, Chamber of Commerce Manager Robert Jones said. The site will contain 60 or more acres, he said, adding that four proposed layouts are under review by the Industrial Fund Committee. Jones said 80% in federal funds are being sought for the project, which has been under study for “about 2 1/2 years.” Officials of the Northwest Michigan Economic Development District said the program has a high priority, Jones said. The NWEDD reviews federal fund requests by governmental agencies. Jones said the site will have a sewer trunkline, water, streets and drainage.
July 23, 1996
The Viking Energy power plant in McBain can now burn chipped tires and chemically-treated woods along with its usual supply of wood chips. The plant has not started burning any of the now-permitted fuels yet, a plant representative said. But officials said neighbors should not see any difference when it does. “People won’t be able to tell any difference,” said Dave Ferrier of the DEQ Air Quality Division in Lansing. “More and more facilities are doing this. This is a cheaper form of fuel and it is also part of environmental conservation. Burning materials results in a significant reduction of materials put in landfills.” The Viking plant, like the wood-fired Beaver-Cadillac power plant in Wexford County, burns wood to produce steam in its boilers and generate electricity for sale to Consumers Power. “The main advantage is flexibility. Now they can go to more places to obtain their fuels,” said George Lipinski of Austin Environmental, consultant to Viking Energy of McBain. Lipinski said other wood-burning power plants in the U.S. have obtained permits to burn the five “alternative fuels” that Viking now can.
