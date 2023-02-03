Today in history: plane crashes near McBain

Feb. 3, 1933
Cadillac housewives; how many are coming downtown to shop Saturday? How many of you will have an extra quarter or half dollar after availing yourselves of the various “Market Basket” bargains advertised in the Evening News today? What are you going to do with it? While most of you will have a well filled market basket to take home there are many families in Cadillac who are on decidedly short rations, and in too many instances do not even have the necessities of life. Before Christmas several grocery stores and meat markets placed “Food Barrels” in their stores at the request of the Cadillac Welfare Union whose funds are so nearly depleted that they can not properly feed many families whose heads are out of employment through no fault of their own. But each week the receipts have diminished until, according to Elmer Pierson, who has donated his services in looking after them and dispersing their contents, recent week’s supplies have been at a low minimum. The food barrel plan is sponsored by the Cadillac Evening News and the Cadillac Welfare Union. The plan is simple. When you buy your groceries for your family dinner, you remember that there are many families who are wondering just where the groceries for their dinners will come from. So you buy a package or some more — maybe a peck of potatoes, a loaf or so of bread, a slab of bacon, some tea or coffee, some fruit, some breakfast food — many a school child would be more attentive at classes if he started out with a hot bowl of porridge, instead of mostly nothing — whatever you think of and can afford, and drop your packages in the food barrel you see displayed in the grocery store.
Feb. 3, 1973
Four persons were injured when a single-engine plane crashed in southwestern Missaukee County around 8 p.m. Friday. The plane was en route from Willow Run Airport outside Detroit to Schuss Mountain near Mancelona when its wings apparently iced up, the plane lost altitude and crashed in a field. The plane crashed on the Elmer Sluiter property which is located north of Seeley Road and just west of the McBain Road, in Missaukee County’s Richland Township. According to Mrs. Phil McKenzie, a passenger in the plane, the foursome was en route for a “snowmobile weekend.” “None of us ski,” she said, “because we were afraid we’d get hurt.” Charlie Shipp of Detroit, who is 30 years old today, was piloting the plane. According to Mrs. McKenzie, the plane was nearing Traverse City Airport when they advised the airport of the icing condition. They were advised to turn back and attempt to “make the Saginaw Airport because it was colder near Traverse, and they were afraid we would have more problems if we continued north,” she said. “Apparently the ice go heavier,” Mrs. McKenzie said, “and we started losing altitude quite rapidly. We were at around 3,000 feet as we approached Traverse and upon turning back, dropped down to 2,500 feet, then progressively lost altitude.” According to Mrs. McKenzie, who was uninjured except for a “sore knee” and was interviewed at Cadillac Mercy Hospital as she waited for the others to be treated for injuries, the other passengers were Mrs. Vera Shipp, 30, of Detroit, and McKenzie, 29. The McKenzies are from Romulus.
Feb. 3, 1998
Quality of life, protection from liability and better maintenance — all three were offered as reasons to support an estimated $26,412 sidewalk and driveway apron repair project to take place in the south side of the city. The city council Monday approved, by a 4-1 vote, an assessment program for the spring project. Those assessed may take advantage of the city’s 10-year financing. They may repair or arrange for repairs themselves, provided they meet city specifications. They might also protest their assessment to the state Tax Tribunal. Several citizens questioned the project. “All of us who do have sidewalks are being penalized. I don’t think it’s fair,” said Madeline Arbogast, a city planning board member, who said she had a list of 50 streets without sidewalks. Our focus is strictly one of liability,” said city manager Pete Stalker. The fairness issue was not limited to the haves and have-nots. Eugene Cryderman, owner of a property on South Mitchell, said that a sidewalk on a busier street would need more frequent repairs. “There’s 20,000 cars passing by and so much road salt; it seems I’ll be coming back year after year.”
