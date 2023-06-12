Today in history: plane is damaged in making landing near Cadillac

Pictured is a clip from the June 12, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Razing of the 66-year-old Payne Tire Shop building at North and Mitchell streets began Monday to make room for a driveway for a new tire center just north of the old structure. Larry Rogers and Robert Montague are owners of the new “Payne Tire Company” which will have a six-bay service center. Built in 1907, the Payne building was first a bakery, then a warehouse. Ray Payne bought it in the 1930s. Payne retired in 1965, and Montague, his son-in-law, took over.”