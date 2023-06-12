Today in history: plane is damaged in making landing near Cadillac

June 12, 1933
Both wings and the propeller of a Detroit plane, attempting a landing at Saunders airport about half past nine Saturday evening, were broken and the two occupants received slight injuries. The plane, descending in the darkness, hit the wind indicator support, it is reported, and got out of control, turned completely over and came down partly in the ditch about where the west road enters the airport. The wings lay across the Boon Road, which passes the airport. E.D. Crandall of the district highway office and Mrs. Crandall, who were driving along the road, heard the plane in the air and then the bump in the road behind them. The airplane had gone under the telephone wires without breaking them, he said. The plane was piloted by a Mr. Brown but his given name and the full name of his companion were not obtained by any of the witnesses of the crash. Mr. Brown received lacerations on his face, arms and legs and the other man had an arm hurt but only the former received medical attention, it is stated. Both were said to be from Detroit and were to be met here and taken to Manton by automobile.
June 12, 1973
A propane gas leak at 10:10 a.m. today at Northern Propane Co. here caused all residents east of U.S. 131 at Reed City to be evacuated from the area. The gas leak was shut off at 11:15 a.m. by an employee of Northern Propane, Datus Montague, and two employees of Michigan-Wisconsin Pipeline, Rod Rambo and Walt Nelson. Rambo and Nelson reportedly used asbestos suits to reach a valve to shut off the leak. Apparently, Montague was filling two 30,000-gallon tanks with propane gas from a railroad car when the hose used to transfer the gas became either loose or broken. Upon notification of the problem, authorities immediately attempted to evacuate the entire eastern side of Reed City. Strong west-northwest winds blew the gas away from the city. The area was still evacuated at press time, but city police officials, Michigan State Police and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department expressed hope residents would be allowed to return to their homes by afternoon. Before the emergency was under control, two Chesapeake, and Ohio trains were halted before reaching the area. Utility companies in the area were called in to turn off their services, to prevent any chance of fire or explosion.
June 12, 1998
A Mesick High School student charged with possessing a gun in school was expelled. The 17-year-old was expelled Monday by the Mesick Board of Education after being arraigned in district court May 27 on charges of possessing a gun in school and larceny over $100. Under Michigan law, expulsion is mandatory after a hearing if weapons are brought to school. The student’s case was bound over to 28th Circuit Court, where he will be arraigned Monday. Police had found an unloaded handgun in the student’s locker.
