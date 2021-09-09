Sept. 9, 1921
Another thrilling feature has been added to the free attraction program of the Northern District Fair, which opens next Monday for five days. Contracts were signed today with the Roseswift Airplane Company for four parachute drops from a flying airplane, one to be given each afternoon beginning Tuesday. President Perry F. Powers witnessed one of these exhibitions at the State Fair in Detroit and immediately began negotiations to secure the act for the local fair. This, with the other free attractions already contracted for, will make next week’s fair program far and away the best the district fair has ever given. An airplane is to be used to advertise the fair in the neighboring cities next Monday. The plane will leave Cadillac and will fly to McBain, Marion, Evart, Reed City, Tustin, Manton, Mesick and other points, dropping literature on the villages. Tuesday promises to be one of the biggest days of this year’s fair. The auto races are attracting wide interest and promise to draw out a huge crowd. The Ann Arbor and Pennsylvania this year are providing extra train service for this day, something not done in other years on Tuesday. This year’s train service is by far the best provided for the district. An arrangement has been completed providing for holding the special train south on the Pennsylvania in this city until 10:30 o’clock. This will permit fair patrons from all points south to witness the full program of fireworks. Horsemen from Allegan, Charlotte, Big Rapids, Traverse City, Alma, Mount Pleasant and Wyandotte have signified their intention of competing for the $400 purses which will be offered for trotters and pacers of various classes. Leon Duray, the famous auto racer who will head the list of drivers at the Northern District Fair next Tuesday, was officially named the dirt track champion by the contest association last February.
Sept. 9, 1971
Officials of various governmental units and agencies of Wexford County are slated to meet Friday morning in a joint effort to apply for funds under the Federal Emergency Employment Act. Wexford County is eligible for a total of $256,800 this year under the recently funded Act. Several local officials attended a meeting Wednesday at Traverse City to gain information on how to go about filing an application for funds. Deadline for filing is Sept. 22. Cadillac City Manager Donald Mason today said the county board of commissioners would have charge of administering the programs in the county and all programs would go to the board for final approval before funds would be allocated. All programs submitted from cities, villages, townships and intermediate school districts are to be included in one application filed through the county board with the state, Mason said. Administrative and other related costs may use 10% of the total allocation and 90% must go into salaries and wages to permit hiring unemployed persons in the county. The program has been authorized for two years but funded for only one, Mason said. Minimum wages of $1.65 per hour must be paid except where union contracts or wages for similar positions would prevail, Mason added. The city of Cadillac has four positions which Mason said he is considering to be included on the city’s program: three men were laid off a couple years ago in the Streets Department when the city’s budget was trimmed and the Fire Department has had a position open since the former chief’s retirement.
Sept. 9, 1996
Gus Macker and families go together. That was evident by looking at one section of a Cadillac restaurant Sunday that held five Rockford families. The group does the Macker “circuit” across Michigan and was impressed with Cadillac. “Cadillac has much more community involvement than some of the other towns,” said Connie Wildren. “It’s just great.” The three-on-three basketball tournament, held Saturday and Sunday along Chestnut Street, boasted a sea of enthusiastic faces. Even those who didn’t win were undaunted. Anne Pettengill of Baldwin said her son’s team lost “but it’s all right. It was his first year.” Garrett Gibbons, a 13-year-old Cadillac eighth grader, played his first Gus Macker tournament in Saginaw six years ago, at age 7. The entire Gibbons family, including dad, Tom; mom, Heather; and Garrett’s 17-year-old brother, Dustin, have participated in Gus Macker events in some capacity. “We’ve played all over the state but our favorites are the small town Mackers like Cadillac,” Tom Gibbons said. “The reason we feel this way is because it takes a lot of community effort to come together to make it happen and that comes off with shining pride.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.