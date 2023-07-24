Today in history: planners approve site plan for Bonanza Steak House

July 24, 1923
Clifford McKellar and Frank Erdman arrived Monday afternoon from St. Charles with a Curtiss plane and with A.W. Schrader and Ross Becker, who have been in Cadillac several days, are negotiating with two possible local buyers. They withheld the names of the persons interested but expected to close their deals this afternoon. Mr. McKellar and Mr. Erdman, from the Hartley-McKellar Airplane Company at St. Charles, returned to the factory this afternoon after making several demonstration flights. Mr. Schrader, who has been in Cadillac since Friday, will leave Wednesday morning for Grand Rapids. Mr. Becker will remain in Cadillac and with his commercial plane will take up passengers Wednesday and Thursday. A great many Cadillac residents already have taken flights with pilots Schrader and Becker, two of them local young women who Sunday, took all the stunts in flying the ex-army and navy men had to offer. The men handle planes built for service during the World War and for that reason say they are able to dispose of them at about half their actual value, making the cost practically that of a medium priced automobile.
July 24, 1973
A site plan for a Bonanza Steak House was approved Monday night by the Cadillac Planning Commission. The new eating establishment would be built on the east side of Mitchell Street on sites now occupied by the bus depot, a barber shop and a house, city officials said. The site plan calls for 199-foot frontage on Mitchell Street. A local spokesman for the project could not be contacted this morning.
July 24, 1998
The purchase of a city block of property at the corner of South Street and North Mitchell Street by Rite Aid Pharmacies might act as a catalyst for revitalization in the area. “I’m pleased this is happening,” said City Manager Pete Stalker. “It’s the beginning of revitalization of an area where there have been several abandoned buildings.” The Rite Aid Pharmacy located by Carter’s Food Center at 602 South Mitchell St. will move across South Street to the new location. Fred Seeley, executive vice president of Ludwig and Karas, project developer, said stores are not moving into shopping centers like the location by Carter’s. He added about 100 of the almost 450 Rite Aid stores in Michigan have made similar moves in the last 18 months. Pieces of property for the project were purchased from the city, the school board and individuals, Seeley said. Total cost of the project will be about $2.5 million, said Beverly Lyons, spokeswoman for Rite Aid Pharmacy. “There will be some activity on Mitchell as well as South Street,” Stalker said. “There may be some temporary closing of one lane but not for a great amount of time.” Seeley said the move is part of an effort to allow for more customer convenience. He said Rite Aid’s standard format calls for a free-standing store with a drive-through window. Lyons said the store layout was driven by research about customer convenience. “It’s easier to access a free standing store. The parking lot is easier to access from a main road,” Lyons said. “There will be ample opportunity for lots of parking close to the store.” Seeley said he doesn’t foresee many problems with roadway blockage other than a driveway access that will be created. The construction, slated to begin this summer, may be finished by Christmas or in late February or March, Seeley said. Seeley said he has not seen the final plans for the project yet.
