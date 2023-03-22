Today in history: police believe boys stole candy case from Cadillac merchant

March 22, 1933
Police are looking for a small boy with a large stomach ache. W.E. Cole, candy salesman, reported to them Tuesday afternoon that his sample cases, containing a quantity of candy, had been taken from his car late Monday, and officers believe it might have been the work of a boy or boys, hungering for candy. Mr. Cole describes one of the cases as a brown extension grip and the other as a black folio. He believes they were taken while he was in the J.J. Gaasbeck grocery on Wood Street.
March 22, 1973
Drug abuse and possible solutions were discussed recently in a special meeting conducted by the Cadillac Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) Council. The meeting, conducted Tuesday evening in St. Ann’s Catholic School, saw 80 persons gathered to question a panel of area officials from schools, law enforcement agencies and social-aid groups. Moderator was Ronald Harris, president of the St. Anne’s Home and School Association. According to Wayland Babbitt, publicity chairman of the PTA Council, about half of the audience consisted of young people, and “everybody appeared to have ideas of their own and a willingness to express them.” Babbitt said the group generally agreed “that drug abuse is the people’s problem and not a police problem. And the only really successful way to combat the problem is for people to work together.” Another informational meeting is being planned for April, according to Babbitt.
March 22, 1998
Another middle school student might be expelled for peddling drugs. The Cadillac Area Public School Board of Education will conduct a closed hearing Monday during a special board meeting. The board meets at 7:30 p.m. at CAPS’ new central office at 421 S. Mitchell St. According to school officials, a seventh grader possessed marijuana and distributed it to another student at school. The incident was investigated by school officials and the school police officer. Principals recommended the board expel the student for two semesters, in accordance with the CAPS expulsion policy.
