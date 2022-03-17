March 17, 1922
Suggested terms of settlement for water rates will be sent to the city commission early next week by the Chamber of Commerce utility committee, following a conference of its members with city officials and representatives of the Consumers Power Co. Friday afternoon. The report will be made public when it reaches the city hall, the committee not yet having worked out its ideas, following a full discussion of the problem yesterday. “The company made a statement of what it thinks it should have,” said Chairman George G. Brown today, and in some respects the committee looks with favor upon its requests. “The matter will be considered from every angle and the committee will make its report promptly, after which its duties will be completed and it will pass out of existence.” Only water rates now are being considered, the electric light rate not being mentioned Friday, as the company recently recalled its action in raising light rates to 15 cents, the full franchise rate. D.E. Kara, assistant general manager of the company, returned to Jackson this noon. Next week C.W. Tippey, the general manager, is expected to come here for a meeting with the city commission to take up the details of the proposed settlement, the basis of which will be outlined in the Chamber of Commerce report. It is understood the general nature of the recommendations will follow the outline presented at the Feb. 28 conference between the city, company and committee, when the water rates were left an open question until the rebuilding of the local distribution system.
March 17, 1972
Seventeen snowballers took a surprise trip to the city police station Thursday. The youths had been picked up by officers operating vehicles in various parts of the city, delivered to the station and required to wait there until retrieved by their parents. While at the station, officers talked to the youths concerning their actions regarding snowball throwing. Besides their trip to the station, the youths will also receive an “informal talking-to” from the probate judge, Lt. Willard Irwin said. Snowball throwing has repeatedly been warned against by the city in the past, Irwin said. Police also reported that a thrown snowball broke a window at Cooley School Thursday.
March 17, 1997
More than a three year wait to open an adult day care center in Cadillac is nearly over. The Wexford County Council on Aging has received a $12,000 grant from the Area Agency on Aging in Traverse City to open the adult care facility behind Mercy Hospital. “The board has started on this three or four years ago,” said Council on Aging Director Bonnie Forbes. “We just couldn’t get the whole thing off the ground. We couldn’t get the funding to open the doors.” The grant from Traverse City is expected to allow the COA to open doors in mid-April, Forbes said. “I think a lot of people have heard about something like this but never had one available,” Forbes said. The facility will be located at Whaley and Cobb streets behind Mercy Hospital, she said. Mercy owns the renovated home and is allowing the facility to operate rent-free. Once the facility is open it will be open twice a week, Forbes said. She said initially it would probably be open Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Hopefully it will be attractive to businesses who have employees that are taking care of someone and that will be enough for us to expand into five days,” Forbes said. “We hope to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.” Much of the renovation at the building was done through in-kind services. The COA is also hopeful for another grant from the United Way and a third grant from Strong Families/Safe Children is possible, Forbes said. Facility residents will be charged a fee based on their income, Forbes said.
