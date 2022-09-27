Today in history: police catch men who robbed elderly Cadillac couple at gunpoint

Sept. 27, 1922
Cadillac High has an excellent chance of successfully defending its gridiron title against Northern Michigan schools this fall, judging from the form shown by the locals in their first game last Saturday. With the Midland game tucked away, 68 to 0, Coach George Mills found himself the only cripple on the squad. He has a bad knee and several other bruises as a result of running full tilt into a goal post at the Fair Grounds in practice. Thompson, the veteran guard whose absence left the center of the local line a little lacking in experience last Saturday, is back in shape for the Mancelona invasion this week. Stanley Youngs has been added to the first squad but one of the freshman may be lost to counteract for that addition to the Blue and Gold regulars. The local team will go by motor to Mancelona, as train connections are poor, and Coach Mills would like to hear from several volunteers who will take a load of players up and back Saturday. Alpena and Saginaw Eastern are among the teams now seeking dates with Cadillac but the local schedule is completed. Cadillac, in defending her title, has scheduled all six of the other big teams in the northern interscholastic league, meeting Ludington, Big Rapids, Boyne City, Manistee, Petoskey and Traverse in order after the second prep contest with Mancelona this weekend.
Sept. 27, 1972
Supreme Industries Inc. has closed its operation in the Detroit area and plans to relocate in Cadillac within about 10 days. President Pete Zigarac of Warren said the electro-plating operation would build an employment of 30-40 people. Supervisory personnel moving to Cadillac with the firm include Zigarac’s son, Kevin, who will be plant manager and Andy Zver who will be plant superintendent. Labor and office personnel will be hired locally, he added. Supreme Industries Inc. is leasing the former Martin Electric Co. building on Lake Street and some internal construction is underway to meet the operations’ pollution control facilities. The firm will do electro-plating in the automotive field in copper, nickel and chrome plus chrome flashings. The work will be done for other industries and Zigarac anticipates having a number of local customers in addition to his downstate customers.
Sept. 27, 1997
Cadillac State Police have arrested two downstate men suspected in the armed robbery of an elderly Cadillac couple. The men were arrested following a tip from troopers in Lakeview, said Lt. Andrew Baker, Cadillac post commander. The two are suspected of breaking into the couple’s rural Clam Lake Township home June 18. The couple, 81 and 91, were bound and held at bay by the suspects, who allegedly used firearms in the robbery. About $350 was stolen from the victims, who were shaken but unhurt. The men were arraigned in Wexford County District Court, each charged with armed robbery and home invasion — first degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.