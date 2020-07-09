July 9, 1920
Patrol of the fruit districts of the state by the Michigan State Police which last year was successful in saving thousands of dollars for the farmers in the state, has begun again this year. These men have been instrumental in checking depredations of motorists and excursionists from cities, which in the past years have been particularly destructive in orchard counties along the southern end of Lake Michigan and north and east of Detroit. Under direction of H.H. Halliday, of the State Live Stock Sanitary Commission, several of the troopers are engaged in checking up unlicensed dogs in the state, and compelling owners to prevent them from running wild. There has been annually a big loss in sheep and lambs through marauding dogs.
July 9, 1970
Silence is the only response area law enforcement agencies have received in their search for Victor D. Clum, 41, of Cadillac, a bank examiner for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Police agencies reported there had been no tips received or leads uncovered in their search. A Michigan State Police spokesman at the Cadillac post stated, "There have been no tips, reports or information regarding the whereabouts of Clum at this time." The Wexford County Sheriff's Department stated almost the same thing when a spokesman answered, "No leads or tips. We'd have followed such tips to the ground." City police reported that they had received no further information on Clum's whereabouts. Mrs. Clum, contacted shortly before noon today, said her husband "has just dropped out of sight. I've heard nothing ... nothing." She said there were no clues as to what might have happened. Sheriff's officers reported this morning that they were aware of some of Clum's preferred hunting areas and were planning to mount a search, covering these areas. Clum, formerly of Lake Odessa, has been employed for the past three years in Cadillac. The search has spread to Ohio and Indiana where law enforcement agencies have been asked to help in the search. Also called into the area search have been personnel from the Department of Natural Resources and state highway crews, who have been asked to report any possible location of Clum's car off main highways. Clum was reported missing Monday after he was supposed to meet with associates for a trip to Beulah.
July 9, 1995
Bears are nothing new to the Cadillac area, but a bear in downtown Cadillac is not exactly a common sight. Police responding to several 911 calls just after 11 p.m. Friday located a male bear estimated at 175 to 200 pounds up a tree on North Shelby Street, between East Bremer and Nelson streets. Among the 911 callers was Tisha Oglesby of Lake City, who spotted the animal headed west on Crippen Street toward Mitchell Street. The bear climbed a tree on Crippen when the headlights of the car Oglesby was riding in shone on it, she said. Her friends thought it looked like a gorilla at first. "It was too big to be a dog," said Chris Tennant, of Washington, back in Cadillac for a visit. After they realized it was a bear, they stopped at a nearby gas station and called police. At another gas station further down Mitchell Street, Angie Wheeler and Jamie Merritt were trying to convince people they had just seen a bear. "Nobody believed it," Wheeler said. The girls saw a strange dark animal on a side street just off Mitchell Street and crept up to see what it was, she said. "We didn't know it was a bear, we thought it was some kind of big dog," she said. "I wanted to know what that thing was." Once they got close enough to see it, though, the bear turned the tables and chased them down an alley east of Mitchell Street, they said. Soon after they burst out onto Shelby Street, they said, the headlights from a passing car chased the bear up a tree once again. "Good thing the headlights were there," Merritt said. Officers from the Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Forest Service and Wexford County Animal Control were still at the scene early Saturday morning, after the bear was shot with a tranquilizer dart. Before taking any action, city, state and county police cleared the area of several dozen spectators attracted by the commotion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.