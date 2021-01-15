Jan. 15, 1931
Raymond Hansen, age 12, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Hansen, 103 Seventh St., was taken to Mercy Hospital Tuesday evening after being knocked from his sled by a car driven by Claus Anderson Jr. on Haring Street earlier in the evening. According to reports the Hansen boy was on his sled hitched behind a horse-drawn sleigh. Claus Anderson, Francis Anderson and Howard Colby were on their way to the Lincoln skating rink. Seeing the boy ahead of him Claus states that he sounded his horn and the boy went across the street in front of the Anderson car. Claus applied the brakes and the car slewed into the curb, striking the boy and knocking him from his sled, he stated. The boy was taken to the hospital where an X-ray revealed no broken bones and only minor injuries to his head. He left the hospital this morning.
Jan. 15, 1971
Osceola County Board of Commissioners voted today to join the Wexford County commissioners in a resolution opposing issuance of doe hunting permits for the next three years. Besides the deer issue, the board was advised by Commissioner Robert Pontz that a resolution for U.S. 131 development is being written. The resolution, in contrast to one sent to the board by Charlevoix, will stress just U.S. 131 development, not U.S. 31. Some of the resolutions of the Charlevoix proclamation may be incorporated into the Osceola Resolution, Pontz said, however. The Charleviox resolution stresses accelerated completion of the highway projects on grounds that the accident rate will continue, economic development is slowed and tourists and industry will not be attracted until major highway improvement is made. It said better roads will be necessary if the Sleeping Bear Dunes is made into a national park. A proposal to purchase a new photostat machine was presented to the board by Osceola County Registrar of Deeds Elva Edstrom. The present machine is a 1940s model which is operated manually, she said. The machine suggested for replacement of the old model will cost about $13,000, but the registrar said, "This is not a luxury item, the state law requires each county to maintain records." Newly elected Probate Judge Dic I Cooper stopped in to tell the board he was happy he will be working with them. Cooper said he saw Osceola County as "possibly a victim of some of the troubles in the cities where authorities recommend a change of environment for their juveniles."
Jan. 15, 1996
Faint traces of purple dye remained on the floor, walls and the cash register at Coffee Cup restaurant Monday afternoon, despite the best efforts of employees to clean up. Police hope the dye will help them catch a thief or thieves red-handed — or more likely, purple-handed — after a weekend break-in at the restaurant on North Morey Road in Lake City. Employees showing up for work at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday discovered that someone had entered the restaurant through the back door. They also found purple footprints all over the floor and streaks on the walls, said Nancy Goff, who owns the restaurant with her husband. The restaurant has been broken into before, so this time the owners had prepared a little surprise for any would-be thieves. A bluish-purple dye in a cash drawer left its mark on the cash register, the money and hopefully the burglar or burglars. "My husband said 'I've had it, I work too hard for my money for someone to just take it,'" Goff said. "Our only consolation is that the money is probably too purple for anyone to use." The thieves may be able to spend some coins that were still wrapped, she said, but loose coins were well-dyed. "You can see where someone got down on his hands and knees and crawled on the floor by the waitress station," she said. "We leave the waitress station lights on at night and he obviously didn't want anyone to spot him." The burglary may be related to many other break-ins in the past several months in Missaukee County, said Sheriff James Bosscher. The burglar or burglars may not show up for work or school today, a Missaukee County dispatcher speculated, or they may wear gloves all day even while inside. Goff said it appeared the burglar who crawled on the floor may have worn gloves, so their hands may not be purple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.