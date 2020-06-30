June 30, 1970
Testimony continued today in Wexford Circuit in the suit by Raymond Young of Frederic against the Northern District Fair Association. Young filed suit against the fair association seeking reinstatement of a contract to operate stock car races on the fairgrounds this summer. A five-year contract between the two parties was signed in 1966 but fair board members refused to allow Young to operate races on the grounds this summer, claiming he owed back rent, testimony showed. Contract for the 1970 summer racing program has been issued to Al Leineke and Clarence Vincent, who are not involved in the current suit. Fair board president John English, who told the court this was his first time ever to testify in a court action, led off the testimony Monday afternoon. Young and James Herrinton were subjected to examination on the witness stand also Monday. Today's testimony was taken from Merlin Anderson, Arthur Segerlund, Paul Earl and Herrington. Court officials said it was anticipated the hearing would conclude today. A decision is to be made by visiting Judge Phillip C. Elliott of Flint.
June 30, 1995
Two LeRoy men planned a big bang for their buck. But the plan fizzled when police confiscated several hundred dollars’ worth of their fireworks. It was the most fireworks confiscated by Cadillac Police in more than a decade, police said. Cadillac Community Services Officer Matt Wohlfeill said police made the bust after being dispatched to an alley in the 500 block of North Mitchell Street in Cadillac to investigate possible drug activity. When police arrived there were several subjects standing around the suspects, Wohlfeill said. Several subjects left and one of two vehicles began to move. When the vehicle was stopped, police discovered the cache of fireworks. "The investigating officer discovered 70 pounds of illegal fireworks in 10 big boxes," Wohlfeill said. Under Michigan law, any Class B firework is considered illegal. Class B fireworks are any type of firework that explodes or is propelled into the air and contains more than .25 grains of explosive powder. Wohlfeill said the street value of the fireworks is not known. "This stuff isn't cheap," Wohlfiell said. "There are some pretty big items here — hundreds of dollars’ worth of stuff." The two LeRoy men were cited for possessing illegal fireworks, a misdemeanor that carries a $100 fine and/or 90 days in the county jail penalty. Wohlfeill said the bust is a warning to all residents that possession of many explosive fireworks are illegal. "People think we are pulling their leg when we tell them firecrackers and bottle rockets are illegal," Wohlfeill said. "When we confiscate and destroy them they think we are blowing smoke, but it is illegal in this state to possess Class B fireworks." Wohlfeill also warned residents about the potential danger of illegal fireworks. "They do cause injuries," Wohlfeill said. "That's why they are deemed illegal — because of the potential for injury."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.