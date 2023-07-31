Today in history: police investigate gang-style graffiti

July 31, 1923
The Holmen Bros. were granted permission by the City Commission in a special meeting Thursday night to go ahead with the construction of the buildings for the Northern Coal Sales Co. The office and coal sheds are to be built immediately and will be ready for use in a short time. The machinery and other equipment has been bought and is waiting until the buildings are ready to house it before it can be erected. The Cadillac Cabinet and Construction Co. has been awarded the construction of the buildings and work will be commenced on the office structure about Monday according to the present plans of the Holmens. There was some delay in getting the building permit owing to the difficulty of getting plans and specifications that would conform to the Cadillac fire limit ordinance, but that difficulty has been overcome and the buildings of the Northern Coal Sales Co. will be of fireproof construction.
July 31, 1973
Increasing evidence mounts at leaps and bounds, and it all points toward a meat shortage. The Nixon administration, however, has referred to the possibility of a meat shortage as “scare talk,” despite repeated warnings by major packers. Meat packers have sounded the warning they are caught in a squeeze between the retail price ceiling and the cost of cattle which, they say, will cause a nationwide shortage of beef — beginning possibly as soon as this weekend. Mercy Hospital at Cadillac has already felt the squeeze and Orville Bromley, food service director, doesn’t look for it to get any better. “It’s showing up now,” he said today regarding the alleged shortage, “although I believe we are getting priority. We are experiencing some difficulty and I am expecting it to get worse.” The threat of an impending meat shortage has also become a source of concern for many area school administrators. Some feel that, with the increase in price on beef, the cost of hot lunch programs to students might also have to be raised to compensate. “We are thinking we probably will this fall,” Wayne Clark, superintendent of Lake City Area Schools, responded today to a question of whether the school was having trouble getting meat. “We haven’t had to order yet; we’ll do that in late August. I don’t know what we are going to do, we’ll probably have to switch our menus to tuna fish or something,” he offered as a light comment. “I think we are going to have to raise the price of lunches,” he said.
July 31, 1998
Vandals struck Cadillac, spray-painting gang-style words and pictures in a downtown alley. “Shin Killa,” “Folk Nation,” “DeKing,” a pair of dice, a swastika and a rear view of an automobile with the word “Players” were spray-painted on two walls on the alley east of Mitchell Street between Spruce and Pine streets Monday night. More words and another picture of an auto were found at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, according to Dave Koenig, community relations officer with the city police. He said the images were designed to resemble the work of the Folk Nation, a nationwide gang. He pointed out that the auto and the dice were colored blue, the Folk Nation color. Several of the images showed an emphasis on the right side, a trait of Folk Nation clothing and graffiti. The six-pointed star replacing the “O” in “Folk” is another indicator of gang affiliation. Koenig said he didn’t want to read too much significance into the graffiti at this point. He did refer to spring 1995, when a string of gang-style graffiti appeared in Cadillac. A community-wide effort helped suppress that trend, Koenig said. He said the new graffiti was probably produced by teens roaming downtown Cadillac late at night with time on their hands. “If you talk to them, they’ll tell you there isn’t anything to do,” Koenig said. “They’re of age, so they can be out. The curfew is 10:15 for kids under the age of 16 — they can’t loiter on the streets, alleys or parks. But we were kids, we made our own fun. I guess to kids, this,” he indicated the graffiti, “is fun.”
