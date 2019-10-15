Oct. 15, 1919
Cadillac women don’t know their own names! They know their husbands’ names, however, but that’s the rub. They can’t vote under their husbands’ names, for voting under an assumed name is a mighty serious offense. Women should sign their Christian names, for those are their legal names. Women have no right to sign checks, deeds or other legal papers as Mrs. John Z. Doe. They should sign as Helen X. Doe. Deeds, land contracts and other legal forms must be signed in such a manner. Bankers, however, have given up the long struggle to get women to sign their own names and those women who use checking accounts usually sign under their husband’s name with a “Mrs.‘ prefixed. Voting is a function that calls for strict conformity to the law and Cadillac women must register under their own names and vote under them. It is part of the new feminism, this revival of names, it seems. Mrs. H. Edgerton’s petition as a candidate for the school board was to have been filed Monday afternoon. It was not because 67 Cadillac women who were among the many signers couldn’t write their own names. They used their husbands’. So new signatures must be obtained. City officials call attention to the fact that women can not vote this fall at the municipal election unless they are registered. Many women registered under the state suffrage act but re-registration is necessary if they have moved.
Oct. 15, 1969
Michigan State Police of the Cadillac post investigated two crashes involving animals. The first occurred at 4:25 Tuesday morning when a truck operated by Forrest Osborne of Traverse City struck and killed a horse owned by Mary Caldwell of RR 2, Manton. Officers reported that the animal was struck while on the roadway of U.S. 131, one-tenth of a mile south of 20 1/2 Road. William Carroll, also of Traverse City, struck and killed a deer on M-115 one mile northwest of M-66 at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Oct. 15, 1994
Cadillac Police raided the city’s adult bookstore and seized more than 1,000 items as evidence in potential court cases, the city’s attorney confirmed. Police had asked the city attorney’s office how they could proceed in response to citizen complaints, said Rober Wotila of Benson, McCurdy and Wotila, PC. The law firm serves as Cadillac’s attorney. A police officer then presented District Court Judge David Hogg with materials purchased at the store this summer, along with a report, and requested a search warrant, Wotila said. Acting on the search warrant early Friday, the police seized a large percentage of the store’s stock, Wotila said. The store is located on Mitchell Street. “Police will give their report and make materials available to the city attorney and county prosecutor, to determine what, if any action should be taken,‘ Wotila said. Wotila said he could not comment on what that action would be. Two store-keepers working at the store late Friday were busy stocking shelves but refused comment. The store was called Cadillac News and Video but employees now answer the telephone as Mitchell Street News and Video. Asked if civil action would be taken, Wotila said “that would be reviewed by the city attorney and possibly by the county prosecutor,‘ but he could not comment further.
