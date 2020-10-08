Oct. 8, 1970
After nearly seven hours of investigation, officials of the State Police crime lab opened the vault door Wednesday of the McBain bank. The Michigan State Police Crime Lab and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were called in Wednesday after a burglary at the McBain branch of the First National Bank of Lake City. The burglary was discovered by an employee who saw smoke in the bank around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police said a rough estimate of the amount of currency the thieves took was set at $30,000. According to police, entry was gained by sliding a hacksaw blade in the crack in the back door between the edge of the door and the wall. A bolt that held the door locked was apparently cut. An acetylene torch was used to cut a hole in the vault door about 1 foot by 2 feet. Police said they found one tank for the torch outside the vault and two more tanks inside the vault. Two holes were cut in the safe, one in the top and one in the side. Bank Manager Stuart McGregor said safety deposit boxes were not bothered but some coin boxes were opened. He added some of the bank's records kept in the vault were damaged by water the thieves had bucketed from the washroom and thrown on the vault door in an effort to cool it down. McGregor said the bank was open for business today but that they are keeping a minimum of cash on hand. McGregor said only money was taken. McGregor said smoke from the torch cutting the steel door covered almost everything inside the building. There was about one inch of water on the vault floor and burned steel slag lay in piles on the floor. Police took nearly seven hours to open the door because the heat of the torch had welded the lock shut. State police detectives on the scene dusted for fingerprints and took pictures of the vault. McGregor said a representative from the company that made the vault door was expected today to make arrangements for a new one. The door is estimated to weigh about 6 tons and costs about $12,000. The McBain Bank is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Oct. 8, 1995
Rep. Pete Hoekstra had harsh words following the president's veto of the Congressional spending budget. "He is acting immature and childish," said Hoekstra, who represents Wexford and Lake counties. "Basically, the substance of the bill is good, he is just not signing it now." "He is playing politics there," said Rep. Dave Camp, who represents Osceola and Missaukee counties. "It is nothing new." The White House said the reason Clinton did not sign the bill was to send a message to Congress to get to work on the other appropriations bills. "If he thinks we're not working, fine," Hoekstra said. "It would get real interesting if we said that if he doesn't start to be president we are not going to fund him. If we take that kind of attitude we wouldn't get anything accomplished." Congress has been working hard passing legislation and holding votes and making changes in the way government operates, Hoekstra said. He said he expects Congress will vote on the same bill within a month and that Clinton will sign it.
