May 28, 1970
An attempt by one person to elude two police officers resulted in the arrest of three persons this morning, Cadillac police said. Officers recovered 11 hand guns, over 3,000 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition, along with several other calibers of cartridges. The chain of events started about 1:15 a.m. when a man was observed by officers trying to hide under a truck parked on Pine Street. The man was taken into custody and questioned, but because of a lack of information was released. Officers returned to the area and started checking buildings when they discovered a broken glass window at the rear of the building housing Chad's Sporting Goods at 222 N. Mitchell St. Officers called the owner, Chad Williams, who arrived at the scene and reported to officers many of the items that were later recovered. About 3 a.m. today, three suspects were apprehended and lodged in the Wexford County Jail. Officers also reported a juvenile is to appear in Probate Court Frida on the same charges. He is being held in the county jail. A list of weapons taken from the store, as released by investigating officers showed recover of two .45 caliber automatics; a 9mm automatic; two .22 caliber automatics; a .45 caliber automatic of foreign make; four .38 caliber snub-nosed revolvers. Recovery of ammunition included over 3,000 rounds of .22 caliber shells; 26 9mm shells; two boxes of 12 gauge slugs; two boxes of 12 gauge buckshot; 1 small box of .22 caliber cartridges; 19 shells of 12 gauge No. 2 shot, two small boxes of .22 caliber automatic shells, four boxes of 38 caliber shells, one box of .357 Magnum cartridges and one 12 gauge No. 7.5 shell. Officers reported that the weapons were found in various locations in the city and that some of the handguns were loaded. Officers gave no indication that questioning revealed the reason the trio allegedly stole only handguns.
May 28, 1995
A Detroit area man charged with the vehicular manslaughter of a snowmobiler two years ago in Boon faces trial on a lesser charge. The 29-year-old Novi man was bound over to circuit court on a charge of leaving the scene of a serious personal injury accident after a preliminary hearing in Wexford County District Court. The charge involves the New Year's Day 1993 death of a 17-year-old Williamston man. The victim was on a snowmobile outing in a field near Lost Pines Lodge about 2:35 a.m. when he was struck and killed by a snowmobile, police said. His mother and father were among a number of people nearby on snowmobiles that night, but no one interviewed by police saw the collision. Witnesses did report that another snowmobile disappeared into the falling snow and darkness. Police began looking for a red 1992 Yamaha Exciter snowmobile with possible damage to the hood and windshield. With no more information, the investigation stalled until a caller phoned police in January. The caller said he had not seen the accident but was in a party of snowmobilers and knew what happened. Police then interviewed the half dozen people from that snowmobile party. All of them said they had not seen the accident but those interviews led police to a snowmobile and suspect. He was arraigned in February on charges of homicide — manslaughter with a motor vehicle, snowmobile drunken driving causing death, and failure to stop at the scene of a serious personal injury accident. The first two charges were dismissed after two days of testimony at a preliminary hearing.
