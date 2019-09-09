Sept. 9, 1919
At the meeting of the Board of Education Superintendent McGee read a report of the city schools as enrolled after the first week of school. A total of 1,927 children are applicants for education in the public schools this year. The High School attendance numbers 290 and the grades 1,637. These are slightly lower than the corresponding figures of last year as is the attendance at the County Normal, which shows a dropping off of five students from a dozen of last year. The report showed that there are more non-resident pupils this year than at any other time, 36 in high school and 10 in the grades. The work of the commercial department becomes more popular every year. The straight-course students number 95 and 214 are taking commercial courses of some kind. Bookkeeping has been elected by 47 students and shorthand and typewriting by 23. Supt. McGee is optimistic about the outlook for the coming year and feels that great steps will be taken toward improved educational facilities in Cadillac.
Sept. 9, 1969
Bids for construction of a second story on the courthouse annex ran about $20,000 higher than early cost estimates indicated Monday afternoon when they were opened by the Wexford County Board of Supervisors. Low bidder was R.D. Brooks of Grand Rapids at $127,293. There were five other bidders representing firms at Cadillac, Jackson, Grandville, Cedar Springs and Flint. No contract was awarded Monday for the project and the bids were turned over to the architect with instructions to consult with the low bidder relative to areas where deductions could be made to pare the total cost. The board is to hold a special meeting later this month to hear the architect’s report. Board members also heard Emmett Brennis of the Michigan Department of Social Services outline possible participation by the department in costs for the new addition. He said participation is based on the amount of square footage used by the local department of social services. If the low bid were accepted as submitted, federal funds of about $970 would be reimbursed on a matching fund basis, based on a formula outlined by Brennis. A less amount would be reimbursed if the low bid is reduced before accepting it.
Sept. 9, 1994
Officers of the Michigan State Police in Reed City harvested 205 marijuana plants in Osceola County’s Lincoln Township. The plants ranged in height from two to six feet, averaging four feet, said Sgt. David Tillman of the Reed City Post. Tillman said the private property owner was unaware of the plants, plants with an estimated processed street value of $100,000. Although the plants cannot be described as totally prime, he said, the buds were releasing resin and were very close, especially the larger plants. The plants were seized under “Operation Hemp‘ (Help Eliminate Marijuana Planting). The investigation is continuing, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.