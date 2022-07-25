July 25, 1922
Manager R.J. Teetor and his office force of the Cadillac Malleable Iron Co. have moved into their new quarters in the service building of the latest Cadillac plant. Construction work has progressed so far at the metal industry site that the malleable men no longer are sharing the offices of the Mitchell-Diggins Iron Co. The present office, while in a nature a temporary one, will be the headquarters of the malleable company until the plant is expanded, when more space will be needed in the service building and a new office will be provided. Hence the walls and furnishings in the present office are installed with the change in mind. The furnace of the new plant has been completed and the annealing ovens are under construction at his time. The city sewer is within 200 feet of the plant and it is hoped will be completed by the end of the week.
July 25, 1972
Three youths in a parked car were apprehended in minutes, Thursday evening, after a complaint was received from the Coca-Cola Bottling Co., Cadillac concerning the theft of pop from a delivery truck, Wexford Sheriff officials reported. Two of the youths were charged with larceny from an auto and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A juvenile was turned over to his aunt, officials reported.
July 23, 1997
Wexford County Sheriff Department and State Police are joining forces to start a consolidated central dispatch system. The system will operate out of the sheriff department with no additional equipment required. The system will send the closest available unit to calls for assistance. Undersheriff Gary Finstrom said the service will be working before Oct. 1. Wexford County Board of Commissioners recently approved the system. A subcommittee has been formed including county commissioner Larry Rogers, State Police Post Commander Lt. Robert Moylan and Finstrom, who will review the proposed agreement and then submit changes for the agreement to the board of directors. The agreement will then be submitted for legal review. Approval was given to accept applications for two dispatchers. The central dispatch board of directors is composed of a representative from the board of commissioners, sheriff department, Wexford County Township Association, state police and a member of the general public, the proposed agreement states. A dispatcher grant is being received from the state to cover the cost, but the system must be up and working by Oct. 1 to qualify for the 1991-1992 fiscal year, Finstrom said. “There is indication that state funds will also be available for the 1992-1993 fiscal year,” Finstrom said. “It all depends on legislation.” Finstrom said the state grant is given as payment for the State Police involvement in the system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.