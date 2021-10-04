Cadillac’s contingent of G.A.R. veterans returned Saturday from the national grand encampment of the organization held last week in Indianapolis. Those who went from here included A.J. Teed, R.L. Delzel, J. Sands, H.A. Spencer, Williams Mears of Manton and two comrades from Buckley. This year’s gathering was the fifty-fifth annual encampment. An interesting coincidence was that the first grand encampment of the G.A.R. was held in Indianapolis and two others have been held there during the half-century of the existence of the Civil War veteran’s organization. R.L. Delzell had the happy experience at the convention of meeting a cousin whom he had not seen for 56 years. All the other Cadillac veterans met old comrades of the battle fields and friends made at previous encampments. The gathering consisted of 13,000 veterans and thousands of members of the several auxiliaries and friends and members of the families of veterans.
With only a scant two weeks until filing deadline for city offices on the Nov. 2 ballot, the list of candidates is even “scanter.” City offices on the ballot include mayor, first and third ward commissioners and a nine-member charter commission. Petitions must be filed by Oct. 16. The charter commission appears to be the most popular contest. Eight people are reported to have petitions circulating, but none had filed as of this morning in the city clerk’s office. The eight reported candidates are David Reiser, Gerald A. Faloon, Walter Grubba, James Wallin, Mrs. Fred (Helen) Bilkey, Robert M.D. Lee, Richard Harrold and Robert D. Elliott. Candidates for the charter commission, which will be charged with studying and revising the city’s 1913 charter for future presentation to the electors for approval, must have been residents of the city for three years and be qualified electors. No city officers or employees are eligible. Petitions must contain a minimum of 47 and maximum of 94 signatures. There are no candidates yet for mayor and only one each in the first and third wards. Outgoing Mayor Ronald Wilson today said he is not a candidate for re-election. Wilson said he did not plan to “throw his hat in the ring” at the last minute. Business responsibilities have mounted for him while he became deeply engrossed in his city duties during his two-year term. He said he’d “do it again” if he were to be offered the chance again for the first time but he just can’t afford another two years in splitting time with his firm, Cadillac Molded Rubber Co. “It’s not an easy job,” Wilson said. “But it’s not a job to fear if a man will seek out information to help him make his decisions honestly. It’s a challenge and probably the toughest job in the city. But you don’t learn from something that is easily done. Anybody can do an easy job. Cadillac has a lot of talent sitting on the bench, on the second string, so to speak. A lot of these younger people have worked on city committees and done a whale of a job. I’d like to see a young person get into the race. They could play tomorrow’s game, not just for today.”
A police search of three Osceola County homes netted some of the biggest marijuana seizures in county history. The drug sweep by the Central Michigan Enforcement Team of two homes in Evart Township and one in Osceola Township turned up $203,000 in marijuana, guns, scales, police scanners and other items linking the residences to illegal narcotic activity. Arrests are pending on all the suspects involved. “We started the search at 10 p.m. Wednesday and concluded about 6 a.m.,” said Detective Lt. P.D. Herblet of CMET. “I’ve been on the police force for 22 years, the last six with CMET, and that was the most marijuana I’ve ever seen seized. These were elaborate, indoor operations that are real big-time stuff. It’s a pretty bid deal.” Herblet said CMET, State Police and sheriff’s department officers performed the searches, and didn’t encounter any resistance at any of the homes. The guns seized were mostly long, hunting guns, and a few handguns, he said. There were no automatic weapons found. The growing operations were very sophisticated for the area, he said. “Usually when you find that much marijuana, it is being grown outside,’ Herblet said. “Everything here was being grown indoors. We went into this one mobile home where the two guys that were living there were living in just the kitchen, bathroom and living room. Every other room in the house, and some add-ons, were being used to grow marijuana. All the rooms had these elaborate grow lighting systems, and some of the plants were six feet tall with these beautiful buds on them.” He said one of the homes had an additional 100 amp electrical service added to the house just to power the growing lights. “That is where we get some of our tips,” said Herblet. “When you have a small house using 200 amps of electricity, you begin to wonder what they are up to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.