Feb. 28, 1920
The Cadillac Gas Company wishes to correct the impression that they will sell coke only to their old customers, as was stated in their ad last Tuesday. This ad was written by a person not fully conversant with the facts as they really exist, stated Manager Henry Donahue and the further statement is made that the Gas Company will sell coke to any person who is in need of fuel, so long as the supply holds out. The reserve supply of coke has been exhausted owing to the abnormal demand during the coal shortage. It is announced that only so much will be for sale as the converters made from day to day, and which amounts to about three and one-half tons. Some of the coke is used at the plant and the excess will be sold. There will be no discrimination in the delivery of the small amount of coke the Gas Company has for sale, new customers receiving the same attention as former patrons.
Feb. 28, 1970
A Shetland pony used the tracks of the Iron Horse this morning in an attempt to clear town, but a friendly face in the crowd changed his mind. The pony was reported running loose in the vicinity of the fairgrounds early this morning, according to deputies of the Wexford County Sheriff’s Department. It was later reported that the pony refused “passenger service‘ to employees of the Michigan Bottled Gas who attempted to corral the animal while it was headed north on the Ann Arbor Railroad tracks. The thoughts of freedom finally came to an end at 10:30 this morning when retired Alfred Burkett merely walked up to the pony and captured him. The animal is currently at the Burkett address waiting for its owner.
Feb. 28, 1995
A $7.4 million price tag is necessary to fund renovations and build a new middle school in the Pine River district, board members decided. The board unanimously approved the price tag after being given a $7.5 million estimate for the entire project from Granger Construction. “I’m confident that we can get everything done with $7.4 million,‘ Superintendent Ted Raven said. “We need to make it as affordable as we can to the public.‘ If the proposal passes, the district plans to spend the money creating a new middle school that will adjoin the existing high school and accommodate grades 6-8. The project will include construction of a media center to be shared by the high school and middle school. Architect Dan Hagerman said the media center alone would cost about $460,000. In addition to the new middle school and media center, the money also will be spent replacing all the portables and the old bus garage at LeRoy Elementary; bringing all the district’s facilities into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act; replacing boilers at all three elementary schools; updating the computer technology and adding computer labs to each building; and making various improvements to the buildings to create conference, small group and storage spaces.
