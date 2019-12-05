Dec. 5, 1919
“Poor coal has caused the Cadillac Gas Company a great amount of trouble for the past two weeks,‘ Manager Henry Donahue said today, “and the quality of the gas furnished has not been of the best.‘ When the strike threatened, the Cadillac Company bought all the coal available. Some of this coal was confiscated enroute by the railroads under order issued by the United States Railway Administration. The local concern was thus able to secure only a part of what was ordered. As only a limited supply of coal was on hand, the new coal lasted but a short time. Since the strike has been in force it has been a matter of taking what coal could be bought, said Mr. Donahue, and no choice was left in the matter. With poor quality of coal in the converters, the amount of gas manufactured has hardly been sufficient to supply the city, thus the pressure has decreased. A force of workmen, headed by Mr. Donahue, has been at work night and day at the plant to keep the gas flowing continuously, but even with their efforts, at times the supply has been hardly enough to keep the burners lighted. This condition will be remedied as soon as possible, stated the manager, and the quality of gas furnished will be better when it is possible to get good coal. The same conditions prevail in Grand Rapids and elsewhere. In Grand Rapids recently the gas supply in the pressure tanks became so low that one time but 15 minutes supply remained.
Dec. 5, 1969
An agreement in principal providing for the merger of Brooks and Perkins Inc. and Castleton Industries Inc. was announced today by management officials of both firms. The merger is to be accomplished through an exchange of stock on the basis of three shares of Castleton common stock for each share of Brooks and Perkins common outstanding, according to Frederick L. VanLennep, president of Castleton, and Edward H. Perkins, chairman and president of Brooks and Perkins. It is contemplated the transaction would be tax-free, officials added. The transaction is subject to preparation and signing of a definitive agreement and to the approval of the boards of directors and shareholders of both firms. Castleton, with corporation headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida, has interests in manufacturing, real estate, banking, recreation, and leisure time activities. Brooks and Perkins is a diversified manufacturer of air cargo handling equipment, industrial materials handling equipment, aero space components and products for containerization. The company has a plant in Cadillac.
Dec. 5, 1994
Richmond Township recently passed a noise control ordinance to prepare for the inevitable rumble of a dragstrip being constructed in or near the township. Township Supervisor Paul Thibodeau said plans to build a dragstrip near the township border prompted the ordinance. “We have looked at other areas where there is a dragstrip and have heard people complain about the noise. Some of those areas have tried to do something about it after the fact,‘ Thibodeau said. “Now when the problem comes up here we will have an ordinance in place and will be able to do something about it.‘ The township board unanimously approved the ordinance Nov. 25. It went into effect last week. The ordinance sets limits on noise within the township by stating that no person shall create or cause any unreasonably or unnecessarily loud noise or disturbance that is injurious to the health, safety or welfare, or upsets or disturbs the quiet comfort of any other person in the township.
