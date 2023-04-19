Today in history: population explodes at new pike marsh

April 19, 1933
“I’m a user of Kruschen Salts as a reducing remedy and can say they are fine. Have lost more than 40 lbs. in the past year. Am gradually reducing as my doctor advises.” Miss Bertha Waldo. Once a day take Kruschen Salts — one-half teaspoonful in a glass of hot water first thing every morning. Besides losing ugly fat SAFELY you’ll gain in health and physical attractiveness — constipation, gas and acidity will cease to bother — you’ll feel younger — more active — full of ambition — clear skin — sparkling eyes. A jar that lasts four weeks costs but a trifle at Roussin’s Drug store or any drugstore in the world — but demand and get Kruschen and if one bottle doesn’t joyfully please you — money back.
April 19, 1973
The population here increased by one million Wednesday. One million fish that is. With A. Gene Gazlay, Department of Natural Resources director, DNR Commissioner; Mayor Raymond “Pete” Wagner and a host of other government officials on hand Cadillac’s northern pike population was increased by one million in what was termed “The fanciest pike marsh dedication in the history of the state.” The northern pike fry were stocked in a recently completed DNR marsh, constructed at a cost of $50,000, located near the Kenwood Park area at Lake Cadillac. The fish will remain in the marsh until mid-June when they will be flushed out through a dam into Lake Cadillac to fend for themselves. The marsh is designed to help increase a highly susceptible northern pike population. Although the fish population in lakes Cadillac and Mitchell is in no grave danger at present they are more susceptible to fishing pressure than walleye pike and the marsh will provide a “shot in the arm” so to speak for the northern’s population. Each year the DNR will plant pike in the marsh in April until the fish can maintain at a designated DNR level, Bernie Yelkinen, DNR fish biologist explained. It is hoped the fish will respond in a manner well enough to provide an area the DNR can use to stock other Michigan lakes in the future. Yelkinen anticipated no increased competition with the marsh between the two common species of pike in the lakes. Johnson issued a plea for land use control at the formal dedication. He termed the marsh as a step in the right direction but added more like-steps must be taken to provide future generations with “some of the natural resources we have helped destroy. I feel with this marsh we are leaving a legacy for our children.”
April 19, 1998
Marion will soon be home to a “mini sheriff’s station” used by Osceola County deputies patrolling northern portions of the county. Interviews and complaints that normally are taken back to the Reed City Sheriff’s Department will soon be handled at the new station. Marion and its three surrounding townships — Marion, Middle Branch and Highland — pooled money for the facility. It will be housed in the Marion Municipal Building basement. The village council and township boards approved the addition last week. Cost and maintenance will be split between the governmental entities. Initial start-up costs are estimated at $2,000. Village and township residents expressed interest in a mini station during a public meeting with Osceola County Sheriff Thomas Dettloff and Reed City State Police Post Commander Lt. Daniel Dowdy. Residents said they miss personal contact.
