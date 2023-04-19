Today in history: population explodes at new pike marsh

Pictured is a clip from the April 19, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “A. Gene Gazlay, DNR director, and Carl T. Johnson of Cadillac, DNR commissioner, dump a plastic bag containing the first of one million northern pike fry stocked in the DNR pike marsh Wednesday near the Kenwood Park at Lake Cadillac. The pike will be released into Lake Cadillac in June.”