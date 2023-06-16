June 16, 1933
Bringing a sawmill to Cadillac seems something like taking coals to Newcastle but a portable sawmill is now installed on the east shore of Lake Cadillac, just south of Haynes Brothers lumber yard. The mill, which has just begun to operate, is owned by O.T. Boyce of Route 3, Tustin, and was brought here from Stone Ledge Lake and set up. The little mill is operated by a 16-horsepower steam engine and the work is done with only the sky for a roof. A crew of five men is at work and the mill owner estimates that he will have material enough for four or five weeks’ cut. Deadheads taken from the lake are being made into planks and beams, the logs having stood their immersion in the water in excellent shape, Mr. Boyce says. There is something of a surprise element in the classification of the lumber as the salvaged logs are of hemlock, oak, elm, norway, white pine, basswood and some other kinds. Mr. Boyce expects to have about 100,000 feet of lumber in all and Haynes Brothers are taking it, he said. The deadheads have been corralled in the section of the lake adjoining the sawmill site by William Lafler, who obtained them a year or so ago, and he and one helper are occupied in locating them from a pontoon and poling them near enough to shore to be fastened to a hook and snaked out by a cable attached to the engine. Mr. Boyce has been in the sawmill or woods business since he was a child and wheeled sawdust in Sanilac County, he says, but he has only had the portable mill for about three years. He does such jobs as this and also custom sawing with the mill.
June 16, 1973
Evart Products Co. is celebrating its second decade as a member of this community. The company, a sole subsidiary of American Motors Corp. was founded at Evart in 1953 and has continued to expand since. Last fall AMC sunk $1 million into the facility with the addition of 56,000 square feet of space and four new plastic injection-molding machines. AMC has just announced another expansion program which will cost an estimated $2.6 million and is expected to be completed by the end of summer. Major items in the planned expansion include 11 new injection-molding machines and two new heater housing assembly lines as well as addition of some 3,000 square feet of space for a new paint. A new grill painting facility will be added, and renovation and expansion of salaried employees’ working area is also planned. A methlyene-chloride recycling circuit also will be added as well as air makeup equipment which, during winter months, preheats outside air and forces it into the plant.
June 16, 1998
Another experiment will start at the new Mackinaw Trail Middle School. The new school, a model of future education within the Cadillac Area Public Schools, will have another new feature to support students academically and socially. School counselor Leslie Benson and other staff are developing a new center to help students. The Students Success Center will be a center for counseling, mentoring and health aid services for sixth- and seventh-grade students. The center will play a great role in determining students’ need to succeed by providing various services. “The new center will be a cluster of rooms where children could feel safe and could come to anytime they need,” said Benson, who now works at the current Cadillac Middle School. “We will provide students various services to help them solve problems.” According to a plan, the center will consist of a room for first aid/medication, a time-out/cool-down area, an in-school suspension room and a counseling office. Benson, part-time counselor Beth Parker and one teaching assistant will serve students. “Students in sixth and seventh grade are socially, mentally and emotionally so confused about their identities. They are going through a big variety of things in their young adulthood and they are changing rapidly,” Benson said. “Kids might have academic problems, a conflict with somebody or emotional problems like broken hearts. We’re going to give kids points of direction to help solve problems.”
