Pictured is a clip from the June 16, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “American Motors Corp. will soon invest $2.6 million into Evart Products Co. in its second expansion in two years. The project is expected to be completed by the end of summer. The spout of water rising in front of the building is from a pond filled with fish in water recycled after use in the plant, one of the firm’s recent ecological projects.”