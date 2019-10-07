Oct. 7, 1919
Ray E. Bostick Post. No. 94, American Legion, has been presented with an enlarged framed picture of Lt. Ray Bostick by his father, Charles H. Bostick, of Manton. The portrait is finished in sepia with a walnut frame and shows the late Lt. Bostick in uniform. The photograph was taken from the left front and is a very good likeness of the dead comrade in honor of whom the Cadillac post was named. Lt. Ray Bostick was the first man from Cadillac to answer the call for officer candidates. He received his commission from the first officers camp at Fort Sheridan and was later assigned to Co. H, 126 Inf., 32nd Div. He was killed in action while in command of troops in one of the hottest engagements in the battle of Chateau Thierry, Aug. 1, 1918. The portrait of Lt. Bostick will be dedicated by the local post with appropriate ceremony at the next regular meeting.
Oct. 7, 1969
The Cadillac City Commission voted unanimously Monday night to impose an income tax on city residents, and on non-residents who earn money in the city. But the bitter pill of an extra tax was sweetened somewhat when the commission almost simultaneously went on record as planning a cut in property taxes. The city income tax, effective Jan. 1, will be 1% for city residents. For non-residents the tax will be one-half of 1% on the income they gain in Cadillac. The action came after many questions from an audience of about 35 persons. There was little objection to the income tax as such, but one man was critical of what he called “mismanagement‘ of the city government. Others spoke on items ranging from street conditions to possible future city hall construction. The income tax is expected to bring in about $220,000 the first year. The reduction on property taxes (promised to be at least three mills) would cut city revenue by an estimated $60,000. The increased revenue would help the city to overcome this year’s deficit and to meet increased costs of city government without curtailing services.
