April 8, 1921
The Board of County Canvassers today found the missing election books from the six townships which failed to send in the proper ones to Felix Flynn; county clerk, and the final figures on the county bonus are: the soldier bonus carried Wexford County by 811 votes. The townships put it over by 110 votes, the totals outside Cadillac being 930 to 820. The city totals of 1,118 to 417 made the county totals 2,048 and 1,237. Of the three precincts missing yesterday, Hanover carried the bonus by 33 to 24, Antioch put it over by 90 to 70 but Slagle smashed it, 57 to 49. Eight of the townships went for the bonus and eight against it. As Boon has two precincts which favored it, more than half the county precincts favored the bonus, as did every Cadillac ward. In South Branch Township, the one from which local returns were missing previously, the canvassers found that F.C. Henderson was the new supervisor. Sherman Mort is clerk and former Supervisor Andrew Wright is treasurer. This makes four new members of the coming board, four veterans who were unopposed, eight former members who won in contests and the same city members who will convene next Tuesday and organize a new board.
April 8, 1971
The 620-plus workers at Evart Products Co. in Evart can breathe a little easier now. Both supplier strikes which threatened the operation of making plastic parts for American Motors Corp. have been settled. Evart Products had been involved in a two-week layoff in March due to a strike at the Budd Co. in Indiana. That company supplies car underbodies to AMC. AMC plants in Milwaukee and Kenosha, Wisconsin, were also involved in the cutbacks. Just as the Budd Co. settled, the Hays-Albion plant in Albion went on strike. That company manufactures transmission housings for AMC. While the settlement of the Hays-Albion strike was still pending, workers at Evart Products were called back to work, but with no assurance for how long. Tuesday, workers at Hays-Albion ratified an agreement, it was reported. An Evart plant spokesman said the 620 workers who were involved in the two-week layoff due to the Budd strike had all returned to work by Monday "plus a few others" who had been laid-off before the March layoff. Those workers can now take a little deeper breath.
April 8, 1996
Postal inspectors are investigating the theft of a "substantial amount" of mail from rural mailboxes in Missaukee County. U.S. Postal Inspector Edward Meyle said investigators do have leads they hope will result in an arrest or arrests for the federal crime. "We have a lot of resources," Meyle said. "I'm optimistic." U.S. mail was stolen from more than 70 individual rural mailboxes between March 24 and March 29 in Missaukee and Grand Traverse counties. The majority of thefts occurred near Lake City and McBain, Meyle said. Remnants of the stolen mail were recovered March 30 on Falmouth Road near McBain. Most of the mail was classified first class and consisted of both delivered and outgoing mail, Meyle said. "People aren't usually aware they're a victim until they hear from us," he said. That was the case in this instance, Meyle said. A "substantial amount" of mail was found strewn along Falmouth Road by a passerby and turned over to the State Police in Cadillac. Troopers contacted the Traverse City post office, which serves as the main clearinghouse in the area. The recovered mail is being held as evidence. "Mail thieves generally are looking for credit cards, cash — things they can gain from financially," Meyle said. That's why mail theft is more prevalent in rural areas, he said. Mail being delivered is difficult to protect because it often remains in a customer's mailbox for long periods of time. Neighbors should be asked to be on the alert for suspicious activity and to report it to local law enforcement officials. "We're very strong advocates of rural postal customers depositing their mail at the post office or in a blue collection box," Meyle said. "Sticking your mail in the box and putting up the red flag is a sign to a would-be thief — 'here, come get me.'" Other precautions include having a neighbor collect mail daily or have it held at the post office while vacationing.
