Today in history: power boats upstage snow craft this weekend at Civic Arena

Jan. 31, 1933
Buell Grice, superintendent of schools here, and Miss Everyn Erickson, Tustin teacher, were injured this morning while on their way to a teachers institute at Reed City. The accident occurred in Reed City when another car collided with the one which Mr. Grice was driving. There was a heavy fog at the time, it was said. Mr. Grice received a scalp wound and an injury to his knee and was taken to the hospital. Miss Erickson was bruised and has a sprained ankle. Both cars were damaged. Mr. Grice’s car was damaged in a former accident, which happened Saturday evening south of Cadillac, when it left the road and landed on a stump. At that time the top, door, fender and running board were damaged. He was uninjured.
Jan. 31, 1973
“Smart-set, Smart-teens,” a program of drug education and prevention is enrolling student membership throughout Osceola County, with a public meeting to discuss the project set for 7 p.m. Thursday in Reed City High School. Brought to Osceola by Deputy Fred Bucks of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department, the program’s official goal is to “remove the heartache and social stigma of drugs, pollution, hate, class prejudice, and other anti-social behavior.” Bucks organized a similar program last year in St. Joseph County, and bringing the program to Osceola County was a move endorsed by the Reed City Drug Council as an “urgently needed program.” Smart-set rallies are scheduled throughout the county school system, and many school officials have expressed willingness to introduce the program in their schools. Mary Ellen Schultz, chairman of the Reed City Drug Council, has pledged her staff’s full support to this and future programs. She has also extended a plea to all community residents to become involved in community activities. “When we work, play, and pray together we cannot long be denied a happier, safer, and fulfilling life through concern for each other’s welfare,” she said.
Jan. 31, 1998
With snowmobiles buzzing around Cadillac’s highways and byways, it’s easy to forget the other pleasure craft visiting town this weekend — power boats. This is the weekend of the annual Cadillac Boat Show. The show is at the Wexford County Civic Arena today from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Hundreds of boats, pontoons and personal water craft and thousands of accessories are on display at the Civic Arena. Ron Bechell, sales manager of Spicers Boat City in Houghton Lake, said he has a large display at the boat show. “We brought a variety of fishing boats and combination fishing and skiing boats — boats popular with the variety of lakes you have in the Cadillac area,” he said. Another popular pleasure craft is the pontoon boat. “A lot of pontoon manufacturers are catering to higher end buyers who want amenities,” Bechill said. “They’re offering changing rooms, port-a-potties, built-in sinks and stoves, even microwaves. It all makes for a boat the family can stay out on all day without having to come back to shore every five minutes.”
