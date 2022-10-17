Oct. 17, 1932
Scores of persons in Cadillac and vicinity will watch with deep personal interest the effort being made by Gov. Wilber M. Brucker to devise a workable plan for the resuscitation of defaulted real estate bonds. Gov. Brucker, responder to the demands of many persons whose lifetime savings have been jeopardized or lost in these mortgage securities, has called a meeting in Lansing Monday of a group of selected businessmen, bankers and others vitally interested and will attempt to formulate a plan of salvage that will revive the issues so that they will again have a marketable value. P.F. Powers and Rep. Earl McNitt will attend the meeting. The last special session of the legislature created a bondholders advisory commission to study the matter of defaulted bonds. The findings of this commission convinced the governor that something drastic had to be done to save the millions that had been invested in these bonds and thus restore the confidence of Michigan investors in future offerings which were worthwhile. There are about a million dollars worth of these bonds in the Cadillac district and their default is one of the factors in bringing the depression to Cadillac.
Oct. 17, 1972
More than $900 in antique items were stolen in the break-in of a rural Tustin residence, Michigan State Police at the Cadillac Post reported today. Wooden cradles, a clock, lamp, chair, heirloom vase, desk and rockers were among the antique items reported stolen from the house owned by Stanley Johnson of Dearborn. Also missing was a .22 caliber rifle, valued at $20, officials reported. Police believe the items were removed from the house through the front door and loaded into a truck. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between Oct. 1 and Friday, officials said.
Oct. 17, 1997
The Wexford board of commissioners approved upgrades that will bring the price tag of the county ice arena to approximately $2.2 million. The county will spend an additional $713,000 for a Phase III addition to upgrade the building’s lobby/entrance. “The ‘wow’ factor is very important,” said commissioner Robert Reddy of the lobby. Equipment needs, including ice resurfacer (Zamboni) refitting, rental skates and sharpener, concession, sound system and computer equipment will add approximately $150,000 to the bill, but will help generate revenue, according to Jack R. Vivian, whose company is expected to operate the facility. “You have to remember, the business is ice,” he told commissioners at a workshop prior to the board’s regular Wednesday meeting. Vivian detailed a proposal to convert the county’s gasoline-operated ice resurfacer, which has been used for outdoor plowing, to propane for indoor use. Vivian has not yet signed a contract with the county. His firm, JRV Management Resources Inc., is expected to assume management responsibilities for the Wexford County Ice Arena and Civic Arena.
