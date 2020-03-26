March 26, 1920
Even the school pupils in the northern part of Wexford County are affected by the closing of the bank of Mesick. Several school districts in the vicinity of Mesick had the school funds deposited in the closed institution and now they have no money to pay the teachers and have asked the county school commissioner, Roy Noteware, for permission to curtail the usual school term by several weeks. Other school officials have asked to be allowed to close school earlier this year owing to the higher salaries paid to the teachers. To all of these requests there is but one answer, no, said Mr. Noteware. It is impossible for me to grant permission to shorten the school term, as the law says that once the length of the term has been determined it cannot be changed. Rural schools have a definite minimum limit prescribed by law for the school term. In most cases the school law requires eight months of actual school sessions, deducting the vacations. The average rural school term lasts until about the middle of May. The present predicament that is faced by many rural districts is an excellent argument in favor of a consolidated plan, says Mr. Noteware, as it proves the fallacy of any small community endeavoring to compete with the larger and richer sections of the county in the matter of bidding for the services of competent teachers.
March 26, 1970
Several strong protests were voiced Tuesday evening against the establishment of a prison inmate camp in the Hoxeyville area. The protests were expressed at a meeting held in the South Branch Township hall located a mile south of the Hoxeyville store. The protests were made by persons living the Hoxeyville area who said they felt that such a camp would depress property values, create possible danger to persons living in the area and hurt tourist business. A proposal has been made to the Michigan Legislature that the former Hoxey Jobs Corps buildings, located near the intersection of highway M-55 and county road 13, be used for a prison inmate camp where short-term offenders and those nearing their parole would be housed. One person at Tuesday's meeting who owns property adjacent to the camp site said there had been damage done to his property by persons living at the Job Corps camp and he feared further damage would result if a prison camp were established. When one of the persons in the audience asked for a showing of hands of those favoring the establishment of such a camp in the Hoxeyville area, only one hand was raised. Many hands were raised when asked for an expression of those opposed to the camp. It was reported that a number of persons present did not express themselves either way.
March 26, 1995
Veterans groups have found a site and selected a preliminary design for a memorial honoring Cadillac area service personnel. Now they are focusing on raising the necessary funds. A memorial committee with representatives from the American Legion, Amvets, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Vietnam Veterans of America developed the concept of a memorial made up of a central stone nine feet high by two feet wide, flanked by two smaller stones on each side. The groups are now conducting fund-raising to pay for the project. "They've all joined together to spearhead a community project to erect this memorial in honor of all area veterans who have ever served our country, or are now serving, or will ever serve," said committee member Don King. "Your peacetime service person is as important as wartime service person, and they should all be honored." The monument will include shields of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines. A preliminary sketch also includes emblems of the veterans organizations sponsoring the monument. King estimated the monument itself will cost about $18,000. The Cadillac City Council has approved a site for the monument, in the lakeside park near the Naval Reserve Center and opposite Veteran's Memorial Stadium. Current plans call for landscaping and for the United States, POW/MIA and Michigan flags to fly at the site. "We're hoping to be able to dedicate the monument this coming Veteran's Day, Nov. 11," King said.
