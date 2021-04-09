April 9, 1921
Clem C. Bandell, 52, and Clyde Haskins of Grand Rapids, were killed when the Chevrolet FB car driven by Bandell went through the guard rail at the south approach to the long bridge over the west cove of Lake Cadillac last evening. Two other passengers, William Daggett and Ray Wilson, who were riding in the rear seat with Bandell, were uninjured although Daggett suffered some bruises and both men were dazed from their experience. The machine was travelling at an excessive rate of speed according to drivers of other cars who were passed by Bandell on his way around the boulevard. Chief of Police Harris was making his evening round of the lake to caution speeders and was near the Drury farm when the Bandell car came up from the rear and went past so fast, Mr. Harris said, that the car was out of sight around the next curve before the chief could see what make of car or who was driving. Mr. Harris followed in the wake of the car to get the license number and had just come within sight of the long bridge when he saw the planks of the bridge railing hurled through the air and he knew an accident had occurred. He was at the scene of the disaster within two minutes after the car took the fatal plunge. Clyde and Frank Hawkins were driving a load of baled hay and were near the bridge when the car skidded through the rail. Clyde Hawkins said the machine broke through the railing and the left side dropped into the water. Together with the Hawkins brothers Chief Harris extracted Mr. Bandell from the wreckage of the car and the railing planks. The injured man was lifted to the bridge where he groaned a few times and died. Haskins was still alive and was bleeding profusely from the mouth, nose and ears. He was taken in the police car to Mercy Hospital and was conscious all the way in. He realized he was injured badly and told Mr. Harris that he was nearly "all in." He died about an hour after he reached the hospital. William Daggett, one of the passengers in the car which went through the railing, said today that the dead driver was making the fastest time he had ever seen an automobile go. "We went so fast it took my breath away," said Mr. Daggett, "but I could not see the speedometer from where I was sitting." Mr. Bandell had apparently tried to stop the car when he saw he could not make the sharp turn onto the bridge, as the marks of the tires were plainly seen on the wet planking of the bridge. The car was travelling north at the bridge and hit the rail about 20 feet from the south end, tearing away about 80 feet of railing, before it finally tipped over and fell on its side in about four feet of water.
April 9, 1971
There are 28 citizens in Wexford County operating "mobile emergency units," ready to save the life of a person in peril. Louis Fivenson, volunteer chairman of the American Red Cross Safety Program in Wexford County, said the citizens all have advanced first aid training. Their cars are marked with a reflective decal on the rear. Additionally, all Michigan State Police cars are similarly marked, Fivenson said. First aid training has taken on increased significance in Wexford County since county funeral directors said they will go out of the ambulance business April 15. The county must establish ambulance service and advanced first aid training is a mandatory requirement for ambulance attendants. It was learned today that a private ambulance service might be established in the county. However, volunteer first-aiders would be welcomed by the ambulance service, Chairman James Gibson of the Wexford County Board of Commissioners said. Meanwhile, Gibson has requested — in writing — that funeral directors give the county an extension to June 1 before ending ambulance service. Gibson said the private ambulance service "looks very favorable" but that nothing definite had been decided. He added that local people would be hired by the private service. An answer on the ambulance situation will probably be forthcoming Tuesday at the monthly meeting of the County Board of Commissioners, he said. Fivenson said the Red Cross decal on a car "means that the person who usually drives the vehicle is a qualified, advanced first-aider and that there are at least 16 units of first aid items in the vehicle. It also means that the person has agreed to stop and help." "Any materials that the first aider used to help someone are replaced free of charge by the Red Cross" when a report is filed by the first aider, he added. Fivenson said any trained first aider, including those persons who have completed only the initial "standard" course, is "under the protection of the American Red Cross." He said the Red Cross "will provide for their defense in case they are sued."
April 9, 1996
A Big Rapids man is in police custody as the suspect in a Lake County stabbing. The 24-year-old man was arrested following a Wednesday night incident at the home of a 38-year-old man who lived on Queens Highway in eastern Yates Township. "They knew each other," said Sgt. Patrick Hedlund of the Lake County Sheriff's Department. "It appears it was retribution for an assault that occurred at (the victim's) house (Tuesday) night. The suspect went there to discuss what happened to a friend of his and it turned into a stabbing." The victim sustained on 5-inch stab wound to his upper back. Hedlund said the man refused treatment at the scene. The suspect fled the scene but was arrested a few miles away when Hedlund spotted him driving down the road.
