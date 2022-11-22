Today in history: produce plants advocate raising birds as big money crop

Nov. 22, 1922
Raise turkeys and make lots of money, is the advice of the local produce plants to the farmers in this section. The Thanksgiving birds heretofore have come from the southwest, notably Texas. This supply is diminishing, say the produce men, and as a result the prices of the northern birds has increased to a very profitable figure. This year the turk is the best paying of the farm crops. Market prices around 35 cents a pound, live, weight means from $4 to $6 for each bird, as the big fowls weight from 12 to 17 pounds. The Cadillac Produce Co.’s local plant shipped five cars this year, with the shipping season for Thanksgiving about over. The Traverse City branch plant shipped two cars. The cars are specially made for poultry and each takes about 1,500 birds. Swift and Co. report two carloads sent from Cadillac and besides shipped a number by coops by express. Most of the turkeys shipped from Cadillac went to the eastern cities where the supply never is equal to the demand. Retail prices this year should be around 50 cents a pound, say the shippers.
Nov. 22, 1972
Local merchants have their own version of the cold war. One which involves frozen turkeys. The war hasn’t been officially declared yet, but make no mistake about it, there is one going on. It seems that in this age when inflation surrounds every potential shopper, customers are finally going to get a break. And what better time than during the holiday season. Several local store managers report selling turkeys this year at below cost because of competition. “The cost of turkeys has gone up terrifically but we have had to keep the cost to the customer down because of the competition,” Nick Milkovich, manager of Giant Supermarket in Cadillac said today. Giant was one of four stores contacted today in a comparison of turkey prices. The store advertises only the sale of USDA Grade A birds with its least expensive turkeys set at 29 cents per pound. These turkeys must be purchased at a weight of 18 pounds and up. Eight to 18-pound turkeys are sold at a cost of 45 cents per pound and some nationally known brands start at 39 cents per pound and go as high as 55 cents per pound in 18-pound or higher weights. Lesser weights are more expensive. Kroger of Cadillac, too, advertises turkeys for 29 cents per pound. These birds are USDA inspected, but are not graded, and must be bought in weights of 16 pounds or higher. Grade A turkeys in 18-pound or higher lots are advertised at 49 cents per pound and pre-basted birds go for 45 cents per pound. Another brand of Grade A bird can also be purchased for 39 cents per pound in 18-pound or higher lots. Eberhard Supermarket lists its turkey prices simply at 29 cents per pound for turkeys in 13 to 18-pound lots. Six to 24-pound birds are listed at 49 cents per pound. No distinction is made in the advertisement as to whether the birds are USDA graded, inspected or uninspected. “An ungraded turkey can have a leg missing, a bruise, or be full of pin feathers,” Phil Meadows, manager of A and P Supermarket warned.
Nov. 22, 1997
A Cadillac High School student may be expelled because of a charge of distributing marijuana on school grounds. The sophomore allegedly possessed and distributed marijuana to a group of students before school Tuesday, according to Cadillac Area Public Schools officials. The CAPS board will hear an official recommendation to expel the student Monday night at a special meeting, beginning at 7. Superintendent Fred Carroll said principal David Williams conducted an investigation and suspended the student for 10 days. Information regarding where it happened, how she may have distributed the drug or how the incident was revealed was not available, Carroll said. Williams said he can’t make any further information public because the student is underage. This incident is the second one this school year, following a junior student who sold one marijuana joint to another student in September. The junior was expelled for two semesters. The high school and CAPS administration have made efforts to prevent students from abusing drugs or alcohol by supervising them and occasionally bringing drug dogs to school, Carroll said. “We’re not tolerant about drugs. It’s not acceptable,” he said. “Parents should be aware of what’s going on because that it’s in school means it could be in the community.”
