Feb. 4, 1931
The two oil wells being drilled in Cadillac territory are progressing satisfactorily to their owners, it has been reported from both "camps." The crew boring the well on the Miller ranch in Missaukee County had no difficulty in landing their drive pipe on bedrock at 587 feet. Drilling is going right ahead and the well is now down more than 1,000 feet. The Marshall sand was found at less than 900 feet with a showing of gas. Finding this sand at this depth thus far in this part of Michigan. These results are very encouraging to the owners, it is stated. The geological findings to date are away above average and point to interesting results. It is expected this well will be in the Dundee sands in about four weeks. The C.R. Smith well No. 2 north of Cadillac on the Jorgensen farm has reached a depth of 2,000 feet, it was reported today. The boring is being done into solid rock.
Feb. 4, 1971
Problems facing the probate court were described to Cadillac Business and Professional Women at their February dinner meeting Wednesday evening in Northwood Inn. Judge Walter Ransom spoke to the ladies, saying that the two problems were lack of funds and understaffing. The latter, of course, depended on the former. Ransom stated that lack of sufficient funds is making it difficult to do the job the probate court is supposed to do, in dealing with truant and delinquent children. He cited the need for more and better psychiatric treatment for children, rather than putting them in institutions with more hardened criminals. "Rehabilitation is more necessary," he said, "than shutting them away in a reformatory or training school. I would rather see the youngsters placed in small groups of a dozen or so, in smaller homes or in foster homes, where they could have more individual attention. Our young people are the chief resource of this nation and we should give them every possible chance to become good citizens, even those who have gotten in trouble. Many of their problems stem from home conditions and parental attitudes that leave much to be desired." The judge opined his belief that the courts might be more effective and better funded if they were underwritten by state revenues rather than having to be supported by the counties as is now the case.
Feb. 4, 1996
CMI Cast Parts, Inc. in Cadillac sustained minor damages as a result of a fire early Saturday morning. The fire started in the roof at the north end of the building, according to fire marshal Patrick Foster. "It started because wood makes up part of the roof lining. Over a period of time of being exposed to temperatures of between 100 and 150 degrees the wood breaks down and it comes to a point where it becomes combustible," Foster said. "We have been over there on other occasions for the same thing." Firefighters from Cadillac, Haring Township and Cherry Grove Township fire departments fought the blaze from 11:50 p.m. to 4 a.m. and were able to contain the fire to the roof. "The damage to the building itself is minimal," Foster said. "Only the north edge of the roof line and some of the south side was damaged." Together the fire and cold temperatures created a dangerous situation for firefighters but there were no injuries. "It was about 40 degrees below, causing our hoses to freeze up. Also the men outside couldn't stand the cold for too long. They had to keep coming inside to warm up as other firefighters would take over," Foster said. "Due to the extremely cold temperatures and the ice on the roof, it was a very hazardous fire to fight."
