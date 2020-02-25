Feb. 25, 1920
Despite the fact that there have been two more deaths here from flu-pneumonia in the last 24 hours, the general condition seems improved, the health officer says today. Both deaths were from severe cases which developed some time ago. Today’s deaths bring the total up to 11 in Cadillac. Carelessness which brings bad after effects causes the worst trouble now, it is said. While there are few new cases of the severity of last weekend there are still many who are ill and several factories feel the loss of skilled labor severely. The Philanthropic Divisions and Red Cross today urged all families in need of emergency aid of any kind to notify any of the following on the Citizens phone: Mrs. L.T.M. Foster, 697; Mrs. Frank E. Foy, B-740; Miss Broene 277. Many families, unable to obtain nurses, are said to be in need of someone to run errands. Boy Scouts and other volunteers are assisting the Philanthropic and Red Cross agencies. School teachers also have been giving valiant service during the emergency. Hot soup will be delivered to any family where needed and physicians or others knowing of families where there is no one to cook are asked to notify one of the ladies listed above.
Feb. 25, 1970
Wexford County Sheriff Paul A. Lance today submitted his resignation, to be effective March 15. Lance in a letter to the Wexford County Board of Commissioners, stated, “Illness dictates, and in all fairness to the residents of this county, I hereby submit my resignation as sheriff of Wexford County; effective March 15, 1970.‘ Lance also thanked the commissioners for their cooperation during his terms of office and their appreciation of the problems facing his department. Lance stated that his future was “undecided‘ and that no plans had been made. Wexford County Clerk Harold Lund stated today that the vacancy would be filled according to Michigan Law which would result in the department coming under the jurisdiction of the Wexford County Probate Judge, Prosecuting Attorney and County Clerk. Lance stated this morning that there was no discussion on a replacement for his post. Lance is currently midway through a four-year term. Lance was elected sheriff in 1958, replacing Charles Osterberg, who retired after filling the office for 20 years. Previously he had been employed by the Michigan Conservation Department, had active duty with the Michigan State Police, is a graduate of the Criminal Investigation School of the U.S. Army and was an instructor in this field with the Michigan National Guard. He is a World War II veteran.
Feb. 25, 1995
Property acquisition is about to begin for the U.S. 131 bypass around Cadillac. And it’s possible some bridge work could begin yet this construction season. A Jackson company has been awarded the contract to negotiate purchase of property for the project. State officials are expected to sign the agreement by early next week. “It wont be long before the people affected will be notified,‘ said Mark Jordan, an administrative supervisor in the Michigan Department of Transportation real estate division. The acquisition contract was awarded to “Commonwealth Associates,‘ a national firm specializing in such work. Craig Delaney is the district MDOT real estate agent who will be overseeing the acquisition of about 220 parcels including around 35 houses along the 10-mile bypass corridor. “I’m glad the contract is going over to the governor’s office,‘ Delaney said. “I want to keep things moving.‘ Delaney said title work is already completed. The next step will be completing legal property descriptions. Then MDOT will begin making offers to property owners, even though most won’t have to relocate immediately. “We don’t need the houses until the summer or fall of 1996, but we want to give them all the time they need,‘ Delaney said. “Probably in May or June we will be making offers to people.‘ Earlier estimates pegged the cost of the Cadillac bypass at about $40 million. The bypass will include nine overpasses and extensive approach work on several side roads including interchanges at the south end of Cadillac, M-55 and Boon Road, MDOT engineers said. Construction is still scheduled to begin in the spring of 1996, mainly on the south and east sides of Cadillac. But bridge work could begin earlier.
