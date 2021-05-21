May 21, 1921
The question of who has the right of way on the downtown streets causes more controversy than any other traffic regulation, says Chief of Police. “It is a common error,‘ said the chief, “for drivers on Mitchell Street to assume the right of way over machines approaching from the side street, regardless of the direction of travel. The “only traffic rule to remember in Cadillac is the state law — ‘The driver on your right has the right of way.’‘ For instance, if you are driving north on Mitchell Street you should give the right of way to cars approaching down Chapin, Cass, Harris, or any other streets on the right. If you are traveling south on Mitchell Street, the cars from the side streets must watch you and protect your car and must not swing around the intersection posts if the way is not clear. This rule has applied on the sea for centuries, and still applies where two ships meet at right angles. The state has applied the rule of the sea and ships to land and automobiles. At sea, the ship which has the other ship on its right or starboard side must slacken speed, or, if necessary stop, in order to give the other free passage. The requirements of giving a “handout‘ to drivers coming up from the rear is another regulation that must be enforced says the police chief. If protects yourself and the other fellow the chief reminds and is a necessary precaution when about to turn a corner or come into parking position in the street center.
May 21, 1971
Citizens of “The Village‘ worked together putting up a platform at the entrance of the new Cadillac “suburb.‘ “The Village‘ is located about one mile west of M-115 just north of Boon Road. There are about 10 full time residents of the village but more are expected after school lets out for summer vacation. “The Village‘ has been approved by the District Health Department and other state authorities. Some 100 to 200 young people gather at “The Village‘ over the weekend to just “rap,‘ according to reports.
May 21, 1996
A body found at an Osceola County rest area has been identified as a Merritt teenager. The 14-year-old was stabbed to death sometime between the last time she was seen, Thursday evening, and the time her body was found, about 2 p.m. Friday, said Missaukee County Sheriff James Bosscher. If police have solid leads into who killed the Houghton Lake eighth grader, or why, they aren’t saying this early in the investigation. “At this point, our investigation is wide open. We’re just starting,‘ said Bosscher. “We are checking the leads we have now and searching for more.‘ When asked if the teenager was the victim of a random killer that could strike again, Lt. Daniel Dowdy, commander of the State Police post in Reed City, said early information does not point that way. “We certainly do not have any information that would lead us to believe that citizens in the area are in any special danger as a result of this homicide,‘ said Dowdy. The teen’s body was found by two Big Rapids sixth grade students in a wooded portion of the scenic overlook rest area, one mile north of the Tustin exit on southbound U.S. 131. Those students are going through grief counseling.
