March 24, 1931
A cow owned by Perrine Caddell, a dairy farmer north of Cadillac, delayed the nation-wide banquet of the YMCA Business Girls club one hour and a half Tuesday evening by reason of getting in the path of a car load of Manton business girls who were en route to Cadillac as special guests at the affair. The collision with the cow, which could not be seen because of the mist, threw the car off the pavement and tipped it over. Two members of the party, the Misses Doris Bostick and Della Baker, sustained minor cuts and bruises but all the girls including another carload which escaped the collision suffered from shock. After being treated at a local physician’s office the two injured girls and the others attended the banquet which began at 8 instead of 6:30 p.m. as scheduled.
March 24, 1971
A public hearing on a controversy about duck hunting on Lake Cadillac will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Commission Room at City hall, it was announced today. A report by the “Hunting Area Control Committee‘ will recommend that hunting be allowed so long as hunters are “more than 450 feet lakeward from the nearest shoreline and possess a permit signed by the chief of police.‘ Members of the committee are L.A. Gray of the Department of Natural Resources, Lansing, who is committee chairman; Major Forest Jacob, commanding officer of the Uniform Division of Michigan State Police, Lansing, who will be represented Wednesday by Cadillac Post Commander Sgt. Donald Linn, Cadillac Mayor Ronald Wilson and Police Chief Delbert O. Conrad. The committee report: “The city of Cadillac has determined that the public safety and general welfare of people and property are endangered by the discharge of firearms and hunting activity on the waters of Lake Cadillac. The city commission has requested the Hunting Area Control Committee, by resolution dated Nov. 4, 1970, to take action to close parts of the lake to hunting. A public hearing was held on Dec. 16, 1970, and an investigation conducted by the Hunting Area Control Committee concerning the need to close a part of the lake to hunting and the discharge of firearms for reasons of safety. It has been determined that, due to extensive development of residential areas, hunting and the discharge of firearms have created a hazard to people and property on a part of Lake Cadillac. In the interest of public safety and the general welfare, the Hunting Area Control Committee recommends for tentative approval of the Commission of Natural Resources that: Hunting for any wild animal or wild bird with a firearm, or the discharge of a firearm is prohibited within the incorporated limits of the city of Cadillac; except that migratory game birds may be hunted during open season established by state law on and over the waters of Lake Cadillac when persons so engaged are more than 450 feet lakeward from the nearest shoreline, and possess a permit signed by the chief of police, city of Cadillac, setting forth the restrictions herein stated.‘
March 24, 1996
Strong northerly winds delivered a cruel blow to two Cadillac area families. A small car fire quickly grew out of control and enveloped the beautiful waterfront home on Sunnyside Drive. No one was injured in the blaze. The homeowner was in the process of moving when the fire started and was expected to complete the sale of the house today. Three of a six-member moving crew and the homeowner were in the house when the fire started about 12:30 p.m. Thursday. “(The homeowner) had run his Jaguar for about 15 minutes then he had shut it off,‘ said Mary Herweyer, one of the movers inside the house, “and then five minutes later we noticed smoke coming out of the front of the house, looked in the garage, and noticed fire under the car and coming out of the little side vents.‘ At first, the movers believed the fire could be contained. “We went back in the house and were putting mats around the door because smoke was coming into the house,‘ said Ronda DeZeeuw, also helping with the move. “We just figured it would be a garage or car fire, so we were thinking we could save the house from smoke damage. By then I had already called 911 and he got out there and got a fire extinguisher on it, immediately on it.‘ But, DeZeeuw added, everyone on the scene soon realized the fire was beyond their control. “Almost immediately we couldn’t even breathe,‘ she said. “You just don’t realize how much smoke develops so quickly. You hear about these things, but you just don’t realize how fast it is until you are there.‘ Cadillac firefighters also could not do much in their battle against the fire and winds whistling directly toward the house off Lake Cadillac. “According to the first arriving firefighters, when they got there, there was fire already rolling out of the garage and over the roof,‘ said Pat Foster, Cadillac’s fire marshal. “With the amount of wind we had there, it just pushed the fire through the whole attic area. Shortly after we got there the whole attic was on fire and it was starting to come out through the ridge vents. There was nothing we could do to stop it. We started fighting the fire offensively, starting inside pulling ceilings down and trying to cut it off. But with this wind, there was no stopping it. We couldn’t’ get enough water and people in there quick enough.‘ Foster said his initial investigation of the fire’s cause is consistent with a car fire in the garage that quickly spread to the rest of the house. Keith Johnson, owner of Johnson and Associates, said what the fire does to the sale of the property is now up to the parties involved. “The contract on the house calls for a house. Obviously, this changes everything,‘ said Johnson. “We have had nothing like this happen before. We’ve had cases where minor damage has taken place, and that can be easy to deal with. But this is a whole different thing. I suppose the buyer and seller will get together and decide what to do next. It is one of the prettiest locations on the lake.‘
