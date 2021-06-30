June 30, 1921
Last year's fight against grasshoppers is showing even more results than were apparent last fall, said W.F. Johnston, county agricultural agent, today. "The scarcity of hoppers this summer is noticeable even to the skeptics of former years," said Mr. Johnston, "and with reports coming from other states and other parts of this state, it is certain that the intensive battle last year helped to lessen the pest this year." The fight for control has already begun in this county, according to Mr. Johnston, who has established mixing stations in every township and is advising the farmers to carry on the work just as though there were hordes of hoppers. "Now that the hoppers are scarce, it is up to the farmers to prevent their becoming numerous," said the county farm agent, "and this can only be done by taking all possible precautionary measures." Weather conditions of last fall and early spring had something to do with the scarcity of hoppers this year. Mr. Johnston admits this fact, but adds that the campaign of control last summer killed millions of hoppers that would have laid eggs and propagated broods for this summer and the present dry, hot weather is ideal for grasshoppers.
June 30, 1971
The odor of gunpowder, the sounds of fife and drums and the pageantry of Civil and Revolutionary War units will highlight the Fourth of July Celebration at Lake City July 3-5. The annual event called "The Greatest Fourth in the North" will feature such units as the Connecticut Rebels of '76 Fife and Drums; the Clam MacRae pipes, drums and Highland dancers; the 9th Virginia Continental Line Infantry; the 5th Pennsylvania Light Infantry; the 5th Pennsylvania Light Infantry 1776; The 64th Regiment of Foot (British); the 19th Michigan Volunteer Infantry (Civil War) and another feature for the festival are the Dutch Klompen Dancers from Holland. The units will participate in the young people's parade Saturday and will be on hand for the ribbon cutting before the first steam train ride of the year. They will also be featured at the Sunday Concert in the Park '71. The show at 2 p.m. may remind spectators of the days of Early America with marching, music and musketry, it was reported. Sunday evening at 9:30 the units will again be featured at the Parade of Bands. Monday the units will march in the Celebration Parade and at the Appetizer concert that afternoon. Other activities which will be presented Friday to Monday are the carnival, an Airport Open House, seaplane rides, steam train rides and the Guest's Country Store Museum.
June 30, 1996
At least one gasoline wholesaler says gas prices in Cadillac are not out of line. Bill McCarthy of Blarney Castle's Bear Lake office said gas prices fluctuate drastically and are influenced by several factors. "Every community has different competitive forces," he said. "I think if you drive around any community you are going to find different prices for services and goods and not just one price. There are differences between markets." A phone survey of gas stations in the greater Cadillac area had the price of unleaded regular selling for $1.29 to $1.36. A number of recent letters published in the Cadillac Evening News Speak Out section have complained those prices are much higher than neighboring communities. The random survey found prices varying from $1.26 per gallon of unleaded regular in Scottville to $1.29 in Manistee. In the Grand Rapids area, unleaded regular was selling for as low as $1.15. In Reed City and Evart, unleaded regular could be bought for $1.25. Thursday morning gas prices at Amoco in Cadillac dropped to $1.30. The Clark station on the west of Lake Cadillac was charging $1.26. McCarthy said the cost of gas is determined by supply and demand. There are no meetings of gas station owners to fix the price of gas, McCarthy said. "There is no collusion," he said. "There is no deep, dark price-fixing going on. It is a matter of market force. Every community has a different market force." McCarthy said the Blarney Castle station at M-115 and M-55 determines its prices by seeing what the competition is charging. "Gas is a price-driven product," he said. "I don't know of any other business that shows the price of their goods or services on the road, such as gasoline."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.